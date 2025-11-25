Morocco: Somali Prime Minister Heads to Morocco for Medays Forum Address

25 November 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Tuesday departed for Morocco to attend the annual MEDays Forum, where he is expected to deliver a keynote address on the country's security and governance efforts, officials said.

The forum, hosted under the patronage of the King of Morocco, brings together delegates from more than 120 countries for its 17th edition, focusing on global political shifts, security challenges, economic trends and international cooperation.

Prime Minister Barre will brief participants on Somalia's current political and security landscape, ongoing government reforms and efforts to strengthen state institutions, according to a statement from his office.

The MEDays Forum has become a prominent platform for policymakers, diplomats and experts to discuss accelerating geopolitical changes and emerging global risks.

Somalia's participation comes as the government seeks to expand its diplomatic engagement and highlight progress made in stabilization and governance.

