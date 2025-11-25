Malawi: Smart Deliveries Boosts Tech-Driven Courier Services With New Limbe Service Point

Smart Deliveries has strengthened its position as one of Malawi's leading tech-driven courier companies by rolling out enhanced digital systems and opening a new service point in Limbe to support growing demand for modern parcel delivery solutions.

The company says the new service point forms part of its broader innovation strategy, which aims to expand access to modern, technology-supported courier services while improving parcel visibility, delivery security and overall customer experience across its network.

Central to this transformation is the upgraded MzaDigito tracking system, which now provides customers with real-time parcel updates, stronger security features and clearer delivery transparency from dispatch to collection.

With these advancements, Smart Deliveries is fast becoming a preferred choice among locally owned courier service providers, recognised for its forward-thinking, technology-backed approach to parcel handling and customer service.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Managing Director Dennis Bvalani said the company's investment in technology is driven by the need to meet rising expectations for reliable, digital-first courier services.

"Our aim is to bring services closer to customers while improving transparency and convenience," he said.

"We are modernising courier services so customers don't have to guess where their parcels are or when they will arrive. Technology allows us to give them clarity at every stage," he added.

The opening of the Limbe service point brings these upgraded digital capabilities directly to customers in one of the Southern Region's busiest commercial hubs, improving convenience for traders, small businesses and daily commuters.

Limbe's strategic position as a major trading and transit zone makes it an ideal location for Smart Deliveries to expand its technology-supported service offering.

The new service point becomes the company's fourth nationwide, complementing its branches in Blantyre CBD, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.