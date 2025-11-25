Ethiopia's Green Dev't Initiative Key Driver for Nation's Record-Breaking Coffee Export Earnings - Deputy PM Temesgen

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's green development initiative has been the key driver of the country's historic and record-breaking export earnings from coffee during the 2024/2025 budget year, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh noted.

The government of Ethiopia has given significant and renewed attention to the coffee sector, recognizing its critical importance to the national economy and the livelihoods of millions of people.

This focus is formalized in national strategies and has resulted in record export revenues in recent years.

The sector is experiencing a significant boom, with record-breaking export revenues of over 2.65 billion USD by exporting 470,000 tons of coffee in the last fiscal year, driven by various initiatives undertaken by the government.

The coffee sector's recent strides are supported by government reforms, improved supply chain efficiency, large-scale planting initiatives, and new international market access.

Addressing the National Coffee Exhibition and Recognition event held in Addis Ababa today, Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh said Ethiopia's green growth path prioritizes the significance of water, soil and ecosystem among others.

Citing the nation's historic strides in its green legacy initiative, he said the green development path has been instrumental for the coffee sector growth, noting the increase in export earnings and productivity.

The Deputy PM also attributed the role of the reform endeavors undertaken by the government, commending all stakeholders in the coffee value chain for the historic success of the sector.

Enhancing quality and productivity among the next priorities outlined by the Deputy PM as the country plans to secure 3 billion USD by exporting more than 600, 000 tons of coffee.

During the occasion, Minister of Trade and Regional Kassahun Gofe for his part commended the immense role of Ethiopian farmers for their valuable contribution for the coffee sector.

Noting the significant role of the coffee sector for its export earnings and supporting the nation's economy, he said the sector is also the source of livelihood for more than 25 million citizens.

Market expansion, quality enhancement and promotion are among the next priorities, he said, adding the AfCFTA is also bringing huge market opportunity for the coffee sector.

Similarly, Director-General of the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority Adugna Debela commended the government's unwavering commitment for the historic of success the coffee sector.

Stating that identifying and resolving challenges in the coffee sector played a significant role, he said the endeavors undertaken in the coffee value chain also played significant role to the progress of the sector.

Ethiopia's coffee is deeply integrated with resilience and development through sustainable agroforestry systems that support biodiversity, climate adaptation, and community livelihoods, while initiatives like reforestation projects and improved stoves tackle deforestation and improve daily life.

Key factors also include the Green Legacy Initiative, streamlined direct trade between farmers and exporters, adherence to sustainability and quality standards like those for EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR) compliance, and a national strategy to expand market reach.