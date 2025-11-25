Tunisia: Officials Need to Bear Incessantly in Mind People's Legitimate Aspirations, Prersident Says

25 November 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — The government action took centre stage as President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed met Monday in Carthage with Prime Minister Sarra Zaâfrani Zenzeri.

There is need to address all challenges, the President said. Officials in various positions have to realise they are working in the framework of July 25, 2022 Constitution and bear incessantly in mind the legitimate aspirations of the people.

The Tunisian people are not in need of those who see their positions as "an end in itself" and solely seek privileges, the President was cited as saying in a Presidency press release.

Power, the Head of State added, is a responsibility and a burden.

The State will not stand idly by in the face of those who want to abuse citizens in whatever form.

Those who mortgaged the country and sought to divide it and sell off its resources will be prosecuted. History rendered its final verdict: there is no going back, the President further said.

