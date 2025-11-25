South Africa: Ad Hoc Committee On Lieutenant General Mkhwanazi Allegations to Hear Evidence From Lieutenant Dimpane

press release

The Ad Hoc Committee established to investigate the allegations made by South African Police Service (SAPS) KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Head, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, will tomorrow hear evidence from the SAPS' Chief Financial Officer, Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane.

The hearings will take place as follows:

Venue: Kgoši Mampuru Correctional Centre, Tshwane, Gauteng

Date: Tuesday, 25 November 2025

Time: 11:00

Media Access

The hearings are open to the media. Journalists who have submitted their names for accreditation will receive their accreditation upon arrival at Kgoši Mampuru Correctional Centre.

Parking:

Designated parking is available at the main gate of the centre. A shuttle service will transport accredited media to the hearing venue.

Documents Required for Entry

Media personnel are requested to bring the following documents for verification at the gate:

A valid press card or media house identification

A valid ID, passport, or driver's licence

Documents for the committee can be found on: https://www.parliament.gov.za/ad-hoc-committee-gen-mkhwanazis-allegations

Members of the public may follow sittings live on Parliament TV (DStv Channel 408), via live stream on Parliament YouTube channel and Twitter page on the links below.