Rwanda/Sudan: We Haven't Seen This Team in a While--Sudanese Fans Welcome Al-Merreikh to Rwanda

Emotions ran high as Sudanese fans in Kigali were so excited to see their club, Al-Merreikh, play again after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) cleared them to participate in Rwanda Premier League.

The club made a big statement as they introduced themselves to the Rwandan football with a convincing 2-0 win over Kiyovu in what was their maiden match in the league at Kigali Pele Stadium on Monday, November 24.

The match was described by the fans as a moment of renewed connection to their team away from home.

Al-Merreikh and Al Hilal SC have found a temporary home in Rwanda and CAF has now allowed them to join Rwandan league following the suspension of football activities in Sudan due to ongoing civil war.

For Sudanese fans, watching Al-Merreikh play before them carried a weight far deeper than football.

"We haven't seen matches of our clubs for a long time because of the war," he said. "But here in Rwanda, we feel like we are in our own land. The people, the government, everyone is helping us. We feel like we are in Sudan, not Rwanda," Khalid Abdelrahman, who has lived in Rwanda for years, told Times Sport.

The atmosphere at Kigali Pele Stadium changed when Daouda Ba fired Al-Merreikh ahead with a powerful long-range strike in the 67th minute. The goal sent the Sudanese supporters into wild celebration, before Mohammed Teya Abudegen sealed the victory with a composed finish in the 86th minute.

"It was very special to hear that we were accepted into the league," said Zahid Muhamed. "The team is rebuilding, but it still has strong players we can count on."

We want to make our people happy

Al-Merreikh are currently under Darko Novic, who is not new in Rwandan football, having previously coached APR FC during the 2024/25 season.

Having won the title with the army side, the Serbian coach believes he can repeat the achievement with his new club.

Novic said the victory meant more to his squad than just three points.

"My feeling is very good, especially because I'm back in this beautiful country and in this competition," he said. "But it's only the first step. We missed a lot in the past period, and it's difficult to be away from home for so long."

Referring to his team playing away from war-hit Sudan, Novic said, "It's not easy to always be somewhere else, especially when your family is far from you. The most important thing for us is to win and give some happiness to our people."

For club sponsor, Zeyn Alabdeen, the win on club's debut match is a perfect start ahead of the long campaign awaiting them.

"Kiyovu are a very organised team. It was not easy, but winning away from home means a lot. We are very thankful for the hospitality in Rwanda -- the weather, the people, everything," said Alabdeen.

It's been a joyful moment for the Sudanese community living in Rwanda, as their teams continue to enjoy commendable performances on domestic and continental levels.

Al-Merreikh's win came three days after Al Hilal SC beat MC Alger 2-1 in chaotic CAF Champions League group stage match held at Amahoro Stadium on Friday, November 21.

"I am very happy to watch clubs from my home country playing here. I support both Al Hilal and Al-Merreikh, and I'm excited they both won," said Rudina Muhammed, a young Sudanese fan.

Defeat aside, Kiyovu fans welcome Al-Merreikh

Sudanese supporters brought new vibes at Kigali Stadium, and their rival crowd could only draw the positives despite the fact that Kiyovu SC lost the match.

"We bonded with some of their fans; they have good vibes." "It wasn't the result we expected, but we learnt something from them," Marcelin Murenzi told Times Sport.

Husna Mwiza, on the other hand, noted how the match broke stereotypes she held before.

"I didn't know female Arabs could be this fun-- maybe it was a wrong narrative. Their energy surprised me. Congratulations to them on their win."

While Al Hilal SC play their maiden league match against Police FC on Wednesday, November 26, Al-Merreikh return to action on Friday when they host Bugesera FC at Kigali Pele Stadium.