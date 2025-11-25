South Africa: City Power Outraged Over Intimidation of Technicians in Turffontein

25 November 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Selloane Ntshonyane
  • A video shows Turffontein residents confronting City Power technicians and accusing the workers of asking for bribes during electricity disconnection and meter audit operations.
  • City Power says the threats were meant to block its work in the area and has called on police to investigate the intimidation of its technicians.

City Power says its technicians in Turffontein faced threats from residents during a crackdown on illegal electricity connections.

The trouble started on Thursday, 20 November, when workers moved through the area to audit meters and cut illegal connections.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

A video on social media shows a group of residents confronting the technicians. In the clip, residents accuse the workers of asking for bribes. City Power says the accusations are false and are meant to stop the technicians from doing their jobs.

The utility says some people on the street have bypassed their meters and are not paying for electricity. It believes the video is a planned attempt to stir up violence against the workers.

In a statement, City Power says: "While we acknowledge that there have been a few cases in the past where employees or contractors have asked for bribes, what we saw in that video is completely unacceptable."

It says workers' lives are at risk and calls on communities to calm tensions instead of attacking people who are trying to fix the problem.

City Power says it takes any reports of wrongdoing seriously and acts against staff caught demanding bribes, including laying criminal charges.

Residents are urged not to give money to anyone during operations and to report suspicious behaviour to the police or City Power's Risk and Security Unit.

The utility has asked law enforcement to investigate the intimidation and says operations in Turffontein and other hotspots will continue.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.