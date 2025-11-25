South Africa: Families Left Stranded As Lenasia Crematorium Shuts for Repairs

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo has closed the Lenasia Crematorium from 24 November to 6 December for repairs, causing delays for families.

Residents and funeral homes must use the Braamfontein or Brixton crematoriums and contact them for assistance while the Lenasia facility remains closed.

The sudden closure of the Lenasia Crematorium is causing stress for families who need to cremate their loved ones.

Many now face longer trips and unexpected delays while the city carries out repairs at the facility.

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo says the crematorium shut its doors on 24 November and will only reopen on 6 December.

During this period, people must travel to Braamfontein or Brixton for cremation services.

For families already dealing with grief, the extra distance and additional planning make a painful time even harder.

Funeral homes have also been warned to expect delays and to make new arrangements quickly.

Azola Manjati, who manages cemeteries at City Parks, says the work is urgent.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause and thank the public for their understanding and support," he said.

Manjati says the repairs are needed to keep the crematorium safe and working properly.

He urged residents and funeral homes to plan ahead and contact the alternative crematoriums before making any bookings.

The city says talking directly to Braamfontein or Brixton will help families avoid confusion and ensure they get help when they need it.

Anyone looking for more details must reach out to the two crematoriums during the shutdown.

Families across Lenasia now wait for the repairs to finish so they can return to a service closer to home.