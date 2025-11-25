South Africa: Gauteng Focuses On Fixing Roads

The Gauteng Provincial Government has embarked on a campaign to rehabilitate key mobility corridors, improve road safety and enhance service delivery capacity across all municipalities.

"We are on a campaign to fix Gauteng's roads and restore service delivery at the pace and scale our communities expect," Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, said on Monday.

She made these remarks during the launch of a major road maintenance activation in Mogale City.

"Magalies Road is one of the priority corridors in Mogale City, and the work we are doing here is part of a broader commitment to improving mobility and road safety across the province," she said.

The strategic route carries high traffic volumes and plays a central role in connecting communities, supporting businesses, enabling tourism activity, and facilitating freight movement in the West Rand.

The Mogale City works will include resurfacing and patching, the rehabilitation of sinkholes, restoration of streetlights and traffic signals, and stabilisation of slope failures caused by excessive rains.

"Our increased maintenance capacity means we can now meet our road repair targets not only in Mogale City, but in every municipality across Gauteng," the MEC said.

The provincial Department of Roads and Transport has significantly increased its road maintenance capability, enabling teams to respond more effectively to road surface failures, storm damage, electrical faults and other critical infrastructure needs.

"We are bringing roads to an improved level of service so that motorists, public transport operators, and businesses can travel safely. Well maintained roads save lives. By repairing potholes, fixing signals, and restoring lighting, we are reducing crashes and creating safer conditions for all road users," she said.

The MEC emphasised that road maintenance is also central to the province's road safety agenda.

The department will continue rolling out maintenance activations across Gauteng in the coming weeks, as part of its ongoing infrastructure improvement programme.