South Africa: Mashatile to Lead World Aids Day Commemoration in Limpopo

25 November 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Deputy President Paul Mashatile, as Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), will lead the official commemoration of World AIDS Day on Monday, 1 December 2025, at Masemola Stadium in Ga-Masemola, Sekhukhune District, Limpopo.

World AIDS Day is commemorated annually across the globe in solidarity with the millions of people living with HIV and to raise awareness about the status of the epidemic, with a view to encouraging HIV prevention, treatment and care.

The theme for the 2025 commemoration is: "Renewed Efforts and Sustainable Commitments to End AIDS".

This theme encourages the revitalisation of strategies aimed at closing gaps in prevention and treatment, and it emphasises the importance of making long-term investments, especially in light of funding cuts and changing global priorities that impact HIV investment.

The Deputy President will lead the commemoration alongside several key figures, including the Chairperson of the SANAC Civil Society Solly Nduku, the Chairperson of the SANAC Private Sector Nompumelelo Zikalala, Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Premier of Limpopo Dr Phophi Ramathuba, and representatives from development partners such as United Nations agencies, research organisations, civil society movements, and the local community of Sekhukhune District and its surrounding areas.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.