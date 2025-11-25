South Africa: Mashatile to Lead World Aids Day Commemoration in Limpopo

Deputy President Paul Mashatile, as Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council (SANAC), will lead the official commemoration of World AIDS Day on Monday, 1 December 2025, at Masemola Stadium in Ga-Masemola, Sekhukhune District, Limpopo.

World AIDS Day is commemorated annually across the globe in solidarity with the millions of people living with HIV and to raise awareness about the status of the epidemic, with a view to encouraging HIV prevention, treatment and care.

The theme for the 2025 commemoration is: "Renewed Efforts and Sustainable Commitments to End AIDS".

This theme encourages the revitalisation of strategies aimed at closing gaps in prevention and treatment, and it emphasises the importance of making long-term investments, especially in light of funding cuts and changing global priorities that impact HIV investment.

The Deputy President will lead the commemoration alongside several key figures, including the Chairperson of the SANAC Civil Society Solly Nduku, the Chairperson of the SANAC Private Sector Nompumelelo Zikalala, Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Premier of Limpopo Dr Phophi Ramathuba, and representatives from development partners such as United Nations agencies, research organisations, civil society movements, and the local community of Sekhukhune District and its surrounding areas.