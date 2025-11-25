South Africa: Mashatile to Address NCOP On Water Challenges, Policing and Land Reform

Deputy President Paul Mashatile is scheduled to appear before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) this afternoon.

He will respond to questions from NCOP delegates representing their provinces regarding his delegated responsibilities.

As the Chairperson of the Water Task Team, the Deputy President will outline government's measures to expand public-private partnerships and investments aimed at addressing ongoing water and sanitation challenges.

According to the advisory, these issues are tied to ageing infrastructure, climate change, and limited municipal capacity.

Concerning the systemic weaknesses in policing and the justice system, the Deputy President's Office has stated that he will discuss initiatives being implemented through the Cabinet Committee on Justice, Crime Prevention and Security.

These initiatives aim to strengthen policing capacity, improve coordination within the criminal justice system, and enhance the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies in high-crime areas affected by gang activity.

In addition, Mashatile will update Members of Parliament (MPs) in the NCOP on government's efforts to stabilise and strengthen municipalities facing significant financial strain and service delivery failures.

This includes targeted support for under-resourced municipalities, such as the Sol Plaatje Local Municipality, which is struggling with escalating debt, mounting arrears, and deteriorating infrastructure that undermines service delivery.

To expedite land reform and return ancestral land to communities, the Deputy President will provide an update on the assessment of land restitution projects.

Government is prioritising support for Communal Property Associations (CPA) and other agricultural initiatives to stimulate rural economic development and job creation.

The Deputy President will conclude his session by informing Parliament about how legislative initiatives from Cabinet, parliamentary committees and private members are processed.