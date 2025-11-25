Kenya: Nyamira Governor Nyaribo Impeached for the Third Time After 23 MCAs Back Motion

Nairobi — Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo has been impeached after 23 Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) voted to remove him from office in a heated session on Tuesday.

The impeachment motion, filed by Bonyamatuta Ward MCA Julius Kimwomi Matwere, accused the governor of gross misconduct, abuse of office, irregular appointments, and mismanagement of public funds.

This marks the third attempt to oust Nyaribo amid deepening divisions within the County Assembly.

Out of the 31 MCAs, 19 voted in favour of the impeachment, while four abstained from the vote.

Nyaribo now faces the next stage of the process as the matter proceeds to the Senate for determination.