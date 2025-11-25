Liberia: Senate Probes Gap in Fy 2026 Budget

According to figures quoted by Senators in the 2024 fiscal Budget, the Ministry raised US$749 million but expended US$730 million, though it claimed that other expenditures were made; the US$11 million was not accounted for in the 2025 national budget of US$880 million.

At the Senate Committee on Ways, Means, Finance, and Budget hearing on Monday, Senators again raised questions about the unaccounted-for US$11 million from the 2024 fiscal budget.

Besides the unaccounted US$11 million, senators also sought clarity around a US$240 million off-budget expenditure projected for 2026.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

River Gee County Senator Francis Saidy Dopoh, II, questioned the Ministry of Finance regarding an apparent discrepancy in the 2024 budget.

According to the ministry's report, US$749 million in revenue was raised while US$730 million was spent, leaving a US$19 million difference.

Senator Dopoh noted that the cash forward to the 2025 budget should have been US$11 million, but there was no evidence of this transfer, nor was there a recast or supplementary budget to account for the difference.

He emphasized that, with the budget not lapsing at the end of the fiscal year, the Senate expected an explicit declaration of cash brought forward into the next budget cycle.

Senator Dopoh also criticized the Ministry of Finance for failing to submit the Budget Framework to the Senate as required by the Public Financial Management Act. Finance Minister Augustine Ngafuan's absence from the hearing further compounded these concerns, raising questions about transparency and legislative oversight.

On domestic debt, Montserrado County Senator Abraham D. Dillon highlighted a lack of transparency, noting that the ministry had not provided a detailed list of domestic debt to justify the proposed US$118 million in repayments.

Meanwhile, Margibi County Senator Emmanuel J. Nuquay revealed that the 2026 budget narrative included US$159 million for domestic debt servicing, even as the total domestic debt stood at US$1.08 billion.

Senator Nuquay also questioned the rationale behind the US$240 million off-budget expenditure, seeking detailed programmatic breakdowns.

Also commenting on at the hearing, Maryland County Senator J. Gbleh-bo Brown queried the status of a US$40 million World Bank contribution, noting that similar commitments were unaccounted for in the 2025 budget.

Bomi County Senator Alex Tyler raised further questions about a projected US$10 million from asset recovery and a US$200 million Arcelor Mittal's signature bonus, particularly regarding their procedural and legal statuses.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Responding to the questions, Deputy Minister for Fiscal Affairs, Anthony G. Myers, answered on behalf of the ministry, explaining that the Minister was attending an international conference.

Myers stated he would consult with the Account and Controller General to clarify the status of the cash forward and would provide further details once available. He also indicated that full budget frameworks and debt listings would be distributed to the Senate as required.

Regarding off-budget expenditure,

Myers promised clarification during future hearings focused on expenditure rather than revenue. He acknowledged the total reported external and domestic debt was now US$2.7 billion, with recent audits likely to push this figure higher. On the World Bank commitment, he confirmed that US$40 million had been received in the current year, with another tranche expected in 2026, contingent on meeting budget reporting requirements.

He also noted additional receipts from the International Monetary Fund and the World Food Program, as well as a US$10 million asset recovery commitment, the latter currently placed in a contingent fund. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.