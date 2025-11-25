Liberia: Citizens Demand Transparency in Oranto Oil Deal

Public concern continues to rise across Liberia as citizens weigh in on the ongoing controversy surrounding the government's offshore oil exploration agreements with Atlas Oranto Petroleum and TotalEnergies.

The debate intensified after the Liberian Senate, on November 20, 2025, demanded the original, signed copies of the agreement documents, which were reportedly submitted unsigned and contained discrepancies.

The two offshore agreements, each covering four oil blocks, remain pending Senate approval. Lawmakers have expressed uneasiness over what they describe as procedural irregularities and incomplete documentation, prompting strong reactions from ordinary Liberians.

On Monday, November 24, 2025, several citizens in Monrovia spoke out, urging the government to uphold transparency and respect for the rule of law.

Cross Tamba criticized the Executive for allegedly moving forward with oil deals without legislative involvement.

He noted that the government has no right to sign any oil deals without the Legislature.

"These resources belong to the Liberian people, not a political party. The Senate must be given every document for proper review."

He concluded that despite my usual disagreements with the Senate, I fully support the current demand for clarity.

Akoi Kessellie, the matter goes beyond paperwork; it is about keeping promises.

"This government came under the banner of rescue," he said. "If the last regime was accused of doing things wrongly, then this government must be better. Let them follow the law and do the rightful thing."

Arthur G. Cooper Jr. described the situation as a threat to democratic accountability.

"The Executive doing business without lawmakers' knowledge is dangerous," he warned. "We shouldn't wake up one day and find out Liberia has been sold. The Senate represents the people and must be aware of any deal involving the country's resources."

Rufuson R.C. Diggs III insisted that the Legislature has the constitutional responsibility to scrutinize all major agreements.

He claimed that the Oranto deal had already raised credibility issues. "We heard this deal might be fake. Rufuson said Oranto was rejected in Sierra Leone and other countries. "The Senate must look critically into every detail."

Political commentator Robert Zlatan questioned the transparency of the Boakai administration.

"President Boakai promised accountability. So why hide the Oranto deal?" he asked.

He further alleged that Oranto Petroleum has a history of questionable operations, adding, "The Executive must be sincere with the Liberian people."

Kabineh S. Fofana described the Senate's demand for signed copies as both legitimate and necessary.

"How can the government sign a deal that the Senate doesn't even know the value of?" he questioned. "This government must remember that it is not business as usual. The people deserve honesty and full disclosure."

As the Senate pushes for transparency, public trust in the administration's handling of natural resource agreements hangs in the balance.

Citizens are calling for clarity, accountability, and assurance that Liberia's oil sector will serve the interests of the entire nation, not a select few.