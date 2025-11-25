Uganda: Govt Warns Nansana Leaders to Guard Road Projects Against Vandalism

Local leaders in Nansana Municipality have been urged to intensify supervision of ongoing road construction projects to prevent vandalism, theft of materials, and improper garbage disposal that could damage the new infrastructure.

The call was made by Monica Edemachu Ejua, Undersecretary in the Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, during an inspection tour of several roads currently under development.

Several roads, including Nansana-Wamala-Katooke, Maganjo-Jinja Kalori, and Kazo-Lugoba, have already undergone major improvements after years of causing hardship to residents.

Officials inspected roads being constructed by China Railway 18th Bureau Group Cooperation Limited. The delegation included Deputy RDC Lwanga Charles, Town Clerk Tandeka Festo, village chairpersons, and other leaders.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We want these roads to last. I am asking all village chairpersons to strictly monitor materials and ensure no one steals them or dumps garbage in these areas," Edemachu said.

"We must protect this work so that the community benefits."

Before the inspection, the Ministry signed a contract for construction of Dick-Kaweesa Road (1.6 KM) with Texa Solutions Limited under Lot 6 of the GKMA Urban Development Program.

The project is valued at Shs9.54 billion (VAT inclusive) and Shs8.08 billion (deemed VAT).

Nansana Mayor Regina Bakite urged contractors to deliver high-quality work within set timelines. "We want to see professionalism. Please do your best so our people can finally get relief from dust," she said.

Deputy RDC Lwanga Charles echoed this sentiment, calling on contractors to uphold government standards. "Do excellent work that brings honor to the government," he said.

Environmental protection was also emphasized during the meeting, with leaders warning contractors not to destroy natural resources during construction.

It was further revealed that new markets will soon be built to provide better working spaces for vendors who have been operating along roadsides, helping them earn a living in a safer and more organized environment.