Kenya Strengthens Fight Against Respiratory Diseases With Launch of Advanced Bronchoscopy Training At KNH

Nairobi — Kenya has taken a major step in boosting its capacity to diagnose and treat respiratory diseases with the launch of an Advanced Bronchoscopy Training Programme at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

The three-day specialist training, unveiled on Tuesday by the Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr Ouma Oluga, is a collaboration between the Ministry of Health, the University of Nagasaki, and KNH. It introduces modern bronchoscopy techniques aimed at improving early detection and management of complex lung conditions.

PS Oluga said the programme comes at a critical time, as diseases such as Tuberculosis (TB), pneumonia, asthma and lung cancer continue to affect thousands of Kenyans annually.

"This initiative prioritises hands-on training and mentorship for doctors, nurses and technologists. It aligns with our commitment to developing a skilled and well-distributed health workforce as part of the Universal Health Coverage agenda," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Bronchoscopy is a crucial diagnostic and therapeutic procedure that allows specialists to examine airways, collect tissue samples and intervene early in cases of infection, obstruction or suspected cancer.

The launch was attended by senior officials and partners, among them Dr Richard Lesiyampe, Acting CEO of KNH; Hiroshi Matsuura, Japan's Ambassador to Kenya; and Prof Keitaro Matsumoto of Nagasaki University.

PS Oluga lauded the strong Kenya-Japan collaboration in advancing medical technology and strengthening health systems. He urged trainees to fully embrace the programme, noting that the enhanced skills will directly improve patient outcomes and boost national capacity to respond to respiratory illnesses.

The initiative forms part of the government's broader efforts to expand specialised care, build local expertise and address gaps in the distribution of highly skilled health workers.