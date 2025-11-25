Namibia: Kunene Set for Election Day

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) says it is ready to run Wednesday's national elections in Kunene, with helicopters and voter-education teams already deployed to reach voters in the region's most remote and hard-to-access areas.

Regional electoral officer Mike Nganjone said the commission has activated "all systems" to ensure no community is left out - even those who migrate with livestock or live in areas unreachable by road.

Speaking to New Era yesterday, Nganjone said, although the region was short of 17 vehicles, the situation began improving after the ECN appealed to the public on the radio.

Several vehicles had already arrived at the Opuwo testing centre.

"We are hopeful. By the end of the day, we will know where we stand, but we believe we will get the outstanding vehicles," he said.

Nganjone said the biggest challenge in Kunene has always been reaching far-off communities, especially nomadic families who move in search of grazing.

To overcome this, the ECN has deployed its voter-education teams as "foot soldiers" across the region ahead of election day.

These teams have been travelling to villages, homesteads and grazing areas to inform people where the polling stations will be located and when they must be present.

He added that helicopters from the Namibia Defence Force will fly to areas that cannot be reached by road on election day.

"They are currently preparing the helicopters for the 26th," he said.

Nganjone said voter-education activities in these isolated areas were completed yesterday, and residents there already know that ECN teams will return on Wednesday to conduct voting.

For communities without road access, the ECN has enlisted military helicopters.

"Come the 26th, they will be flying to those areas that cannot be accessed by road," Nganjone said.

He said residents in these remote areas have already been informed that the ECN will return on Wednesday to conduct the official vote.

Asked whether the ECN still faces difficulties reaching communities that move frequently, Nganjone admitted the challenge "will always be there".

However, he said the combination of early voter-education work, helicopter support and strong coordination gives the ECN confidence that the region is ready.

"There is really nothing much we can do about movement, but we prepare well so that people know when and where to vote," he said.

Despite logistical pressures and long distances, Nganjone stressed that the ECN remains determined to deliver a smooth election on Wednesday.