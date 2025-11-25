Namibia: Special Voting Done and Dusted

No major obstacles or hindrances were observed during special voting day across the country, although many polling stations got off to a slow start.

In Oshana region, voting went smoothly, with residents and Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) officials ensuring that operations proceeded efficiently and without major disruptions.

ECN regional electoral officer for Oshana Amon-Oiva Haimbangu, the day's activities reflect the readiness of the region for the upcoming main elections.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said strong collaboration between the ECN and the public has been key to a seamless process.

"The people of Oshana have shown remarkable commitment. Their support has allowed us to deploy resources effectively. We are confident that everything is in place for the main election day," he said.

At Mweshipandeka Senior Secondary School polling station, presiding officer Monica Kweghi reported that voter turnout had been low since the station opened at 09h00.

Despite this, she confirmed that operations have remained smooth, and no technical or logistical issues were encountered. The polling station is scheduled to close at 19h00.

Erastus Shikongo, one of the voters at Mweshipandeka Secondary School, expressed satisfaction with the arrangements.

She said it took him less than five minutes to cast his votes.

Shikongo called out the public, especially the youth, to show up in large numbers and cast their votes.

He added that change can only be heard through votes.

In terms of logistics, the ECN received 330 vehicles from the public to support the deployment of election materials and personnel across the region.

Haimbangu stated that the commission has also increased its infrastructure this year, with 442 polling centres established across Oshana, up from previous years, to enhance voter accessibility and reduce congestion.

The day was not entirely without challenges.

About 12 vehicle owners withdrew their vehicles at the last minute, creating a sudden gap in logistics.

Haimbangu said that the ECN responded promptly by calling on the public to provide replacements.

All incoming vehicles were inspected and tested on the same day and are expected to be ready for use by tomorrow.

Despite these minor setbacks, Haimbangu emphasised that the collaboration between the ECN and the residents of Oshana has ensured that the region is fully prepared for the main elections.

He expressed optimism that the efficiency demonstrated during the special voting period will continue in the days ahead, setting a positive tone for all stakeholders involved.

Katima Urban

At Katima Mulilo, in the Katima Mulilo Urban constituency, special voting kicked off at a slow pace.

A few voters lined up as early as 06h00 at the Ngweze Community Hall polling station, expecting the venue to open at 07h00.

"We opened on time, and people are busy casting their votes. However, we haven't received the list of police officers who should partake in this special exercise. As such, no police officer had cast a vote by 10h30," said polling officer Lilian Kachana.

Political party agents from Swapo Progress Mwinkanda and the Independent Patriots for Change's Mukendwa Mukendwa said they recorded and affixed seals to the ballot boxes before opening.

Voters Saini Inonge and Kabozu Mafwila, who are both temporary polling officials employed by the ECN, said they did their part by voting.

They added that they will now go on deployment and execute their electoral duties as officials.

"I'm happy I'm done, and I encourage others to vote and make the right choices," said Mafwila.

Come voting day on Wednesday, Inonge will be stationed in the Sibbinda constituency, while Mwafila will be in the Judea Lyaboloma Constituency.

The special voting exercise is being overseen by Paddy Kabanjani as the returning officer for Katima Urban constituency and Kahimbi Masule for the Katima Mulilo local authority.

Otjozondjupa

The special voting process started on time in the seven constituencies of the Otjozondjupa region on Monday.

ECN's Otjozondjupa regional electoral officer Victoria Amutenya said the voting process at Tsumkwe, Grootfontein, Otavi, Otjiwarongo, Okakarara, Omatako and Okahandja constituencies started at 09h00 and will run until 19h00 on Monday.

"We have no hiccups or challenges so far, and all is going well," she said.

ECN returning officer for the Otjiwarongo constituency Charlotte Jantze told Nampa that voters in the special election were listed and papers where their names appear were in the possession of presiding officers at each polling station.

"These voters are police officers and ECN officials to be deployed to farms and other constituencies where they will work on the mass voting day on 26 November 2025," she said.

She added that ECN expects only a few voters in Otjiwarongo constituency in the special election.

Grootfontein constituency returning officer Hilde Shipanga said all is going well even though only five people had voted by 10h00 on Monday.

At Okakarara, ECN returning officer Lukas Nyumbu said voting is going smoothly.

All those listed to vote there will have a chance to do so before 19h00 Monday evening.

The first voter at Otjiwarongo on Monday morning was a Namibian police member inspector Johannes Mweetako, who is deployed to work at Okakarara on mass voting day tomorrow.

Hardap

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Special voting in the Hardap region began slowly on Monday, with low turnout reported across Mariental Urban, Aranos and Gideon constituencies ahead of the regional councils and local authorities elections tomorrow.

In Mariental Urban, returning officer Ricardo Khulman said only a handful of eligible officials arrived to cast their ballots at the Persiana Hall polling station, with only five voters recorded.

He added that preparations for Wednesday's election are in place, including the delivery of voting materials and transport arrangements.

In Aranos constituency, returning officer Hans Ludeke said turnout has also been slow.

"We had two officers who came to vote this morning," he said.

Ludeke said they expect fewer than twenty officials to vote during the special voting process, but he hopes more will arrive before the close of the day.

In Gideon constituency, returning officer Charles Beukes said the turnout was equally low, noting that, "We experienced a minor administrative setback that did not involve any sensitive election materials.

That was sorted, and we have three officials so far who have cast their votes," he said.

Ballots cast during the special voting will be sealed and counted together with ordinary votes once polling closes.

Hardap has eight constituencies, including Mariental Urban, Aranos and Gideon, all of which will open their polling stations for the public vote on 26 November.