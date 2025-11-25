Sudan Responds to UAE On Ceasefire and Ending the War in the Country

25 November 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, 25-11-2025 (SUNA) - The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Maawia Osman Khalid, told the Sudan News Agency (SUNA) that the Government of Sudan affirms its sincere desire and firm determination to achieve a just and comprehensive peace in the country--a peace that preserves Sudan's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, while fulfilling the aspirations of its people for dignity, honour, and the restoration of rights, as outlined in the address of His Excellency President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, to the military leadership.

The Foreign Ministry Undersecretary explained that the Government of Sudan has remained open to all serious and constructive initiatives aimed at ending the war ignited by the Al-Dagalo terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, which has received broad military and political support from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with backing from certain neighbouring countries. In his statement to SUNA, he emphasized that the UAE, by continuing its aggressive war against Sudan, cannot be a trustworthy party in any effort to build peace and stability. He called on the UAE to immediately cease its interventions and halt support for the terrorist militia it uses to kill Sudanese citizens, terrorize the population, and destroy the country's resources and institutions.

Ambassador Maawia also reiterated Sudan's welcome of the efforts of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to achieve a just peace in Sudan. He commended the proposal presented by the Crown Prince during his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, noting that it reflects the Kingdom's commitment to supporting the Sudanese people and strengthening regional and international efforts to end the war and establish peace.

The Undersecretary affirmed the Sudanese government's readiness to engage constructively in this process, leading to a just and sustainable peace.

