Africa: SA Welcomes Outcomes of COP30

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Willie Aucamp, has welcomed the outcomes of the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

COP30 resulted in the adoption of the Belém Political Package, including key outcomes related to the Nationally Determined Contributions, bolstering climate finance and a mechanism for just transition.

"We stand ready to work with all Parties to ensure that the decisions taken at COP30 translate into action. Our local climate change instruments already enable robust domestic climate action, while ensuring compliance with our international obligations," the Minister said on Tuesday.

This year's COP focused heavily on the new Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), which are countries' climate action plans under the Paris Agreement.

Under the Belém Political Package, the "Global Mutirão" is intended to drive global implementation and acceleration to support countries in delivering their NDCs and national adaptation plans.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Deputy-Director General and South Africa's Chief Negotiator at COP30, Maesela Kekana, noted the decision to establish a two-year work programme on climate finance, including on the provision of finance to developing countries.

Additionally, the COP called on developed countries to triple adaptation finance by 2035 and to increase the trajectory of their collective provision of climate finance for adaptation to developing countries.

"However, we remain concerned that the base is low - a doubling of a small amount - too small to meet the adaptation needs of developing countries. South Africa also welcomes the guidance to triple finance flows to the Funds, the calls for an ambitious and successful replenishment of the Global Environment Facility, the Green Climate Fund, and calls for increased pledges to the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage Fund," Kekana said.

South Africa also robustly advocated for the adoption of a mechanism for the implementation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Just Transition Work Programme decision.

The Parties agreed to develop a just transition mechanism to enable just transitions and enhance international cooperation, technical assistance, capacity building and knowledge sharing.

"We reaffirm our commitment to equity, ambition, and international cooperation in addressing the climate crisis. Congratulations to our team of negotiators for their resilience and exceptional commitment to driving action-driven talks," the Minister said.