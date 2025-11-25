South Africa: Multilateralism Key to Resolving Global Challenges

President Cyril Ramaphosa has championed multilateralism as key to resolving global challenges.

The President was delivering remarks at the 7th African Union-European Union Summit held at Luanda, Angola.

"It is fitting that the African Union's theme for this year is: Year of Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations. If, in line with this them, we are to address historical injustices and build a better future, we need to reinforce multilateralism.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The multilateral system is under great pressure. Geopolitical rivalry continues to cause turbulence in the rules-based international order. South Africa remains convinced that global challenges are best resolved through multilateralism anchored on the principles of the United Nations Charter," he said.

The President reiterated government's call for reform of the United Nations as a catalyst for deepened multilateralism.

"Significant reforms are required to transform the United Nations, global financial architecture, and the international trade system to enhance sustainability, efficiency, inclusiveness and the voice of developing economy countries.

"More than two thirds of UN General Assembly Member States still do not enjoy permanent representation on the Security Council.

"To ensure the Security Council's credibility and legitimacy, we need to advance Africa's position as per the Ezulwini Consensus and Sirte Declaration," President Ramaphosa remarked.

Reflecting on the G20 Leaders' Summit held over the weekend, President Ramaphosa noted that the summit declaration addresses issues including global trade inequality, mounting sovereign debt, decline in exports and cuts in overseas development assistance.

"In the declaration, the leaders reaffirm their commitment to support efforts by low- and middle-income countries to address debt vulnerabilities.

"They also affirm the importance of a rules-based multilateral trading system with the WTO [World Trade Organisation] at its core," he said.

The declaration also acknowledges the "agreed-upon rules in the WTO are key to facilitating global trade".

"In the declaration, the G20 leaders recognise that meaningful and comprehensive reform of the WTO is essential to improve its functions so that it is better suited to advance all Members' objectives.

"When global trade systems are stable and predictable, it gives confidence to governments, assurance to exporters and offers security to workers around the world.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Such reform should be development-centred and address persisting development gaps in the global economy. Crucially, it must allow developing economies to adopt legitimate public policy measures that support value addition, industrialisation and diversification," the President said.

He urged the African Union and European Union to deepen ties as the partnership reaches its 25th anniversary.

"This is a pivotal moment to jointly champion Africa's Agenda 2063 and its Second Ten Year Implementation Plan, with youth and women empowerment at the centre of our efforts.

"As we build this partnership between Africa and Europe - as we reflect on where we have come from and where we want to go - we must be resolute in working towards deepening the economic, social and political integration of the African continent," President Ramaphosa concluded.