South Africa: KZN Mobilises 365-Day Campaign to Stem Surge in Gbvf

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has reaffirmed the provincial government's commitment to working closely with communities to fight, expose, prevent, and prosecute violence against women and children.

Ntuli's recommitment comes as South Africa launches the national 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children.

This year's campaign is observed under the theme: "Letsema: Men, Women, Boys and Girls Working Together to End Gender-Based Violence and Femicide."

Speaking at a media briefing at the Marine Building in Durban on Monday, Ntuli highlighted the worsening crisis of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) in the country, noting that three women are killed every day by an intimate partner and that more than a third of women aged 18 and older have experienced physical violence in their lifetime.

Ntuli said KwaZulu-Natal continues to record some of the highest GBV figures in the country, with rape cases increased compared to the same period last year.

"Seven districts have reported a rise in sexual assaults against children under the age of 12. The districts of eThekwini, uMgungundlovu, and King Cetshwayo remain the highest GBV hotspots in the province.

"Between July and September 2025 alone, 2 013 survivors sought assistance at Thuthuzela Care Centres, and in the previous quarter, 65 percent of all recorded GBV survivors were children. These numbers represent real people, real families, and real suffering," Ntuli said.

Ntuli expressed the pain he endured when he personally attended funerals of victims who lost their lives at the hands of people they trusted, including partners and employers.

The Premier welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to declare GBVF a National Disaster, saying it "recognises the scale and severity of the crisis."

He said the provincial government is intensifying its response through the year-round Silwisanane Chilo Campaign (let's fight this, let's stop this), which focuses on strengthening prevention, protection and accountability.

Expanded support services

Ntuli announced that the Provincial Gender Machinery is active in all districts, with GBVF activists now deployed at 184 police stations across the province, providing support to survivors, conducting follow-ups and leading prevention programmes.

"Awareness and prevention campaigns have reached more than 39 000 community members, 62 859 learners, over 5 000 men, 606 traditional leaders, and more than 278 000 people through substance abuse prevention initiatives," Ntuli said.

Victim support services have also been expanded, with 21 shelters and 31 White Door Centres of Hope now operational. A new Khuseleka One Stop Centre has opened in Zululand, and 25 976 survivors received psychosocial support in the last quarter.

The Silwisanane Chilo Campaign will be formally presented to the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature today as a 365-day mobilisation effort aimed at challenging harmful norms, holding perpetrators accountable and empowering communities to act against violence.

The five focus areas of the campaign include:

· Protecting people living with disabilities who face disproportionate vulnerability to GBVF.

· Citizen activation through sustained public education and community mobilisation.

· Leveraging sport, arts, and culture as tools for prevention and social change.

· Partnering with the taxi sector, faith-based communities, and traditional leaders to drive behavioural change.

· Strengthening leadership partnerships by involving political leaders, councillors, traditional authorities, and the media to promote accurate messaging and accountability.

"KwaZulu-Natal will not surrender to the scourge of GBV and Femicide," Ntuli said.

National launch of 16 Days Campaign

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, together with Deputy Minister Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, will officially launch the national campaign today at Gallagher Estate in Midrand.

Observed from 25 November to 10 December, the 16 Days campaign forms part of a global United Nations initiative aimed at raising awareness, mobilising communities and strengthening accountability in efforts to end violence against women and children.

Earlier this year, government launched the 90-Day GBVF Acceleration Programme to fast track the implementation of the National Strategic Plan on GBVF.

Led by the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster, the 90-Day programme focused on urgent and impactful interventions to reverse the upward trend of GBVF cases in the country. These include the re-establishment of the Inter-Ministerial Committee to ensure cooperation in the implementation of the GBVF National Strategic Plan.