South Africa: Department Finalises Over 6 000 Fertiliser and Farm Feed Applications

The Department of Agriculture has moved to correct what it describes as "misleading" public claims made by an agriculture lobby group regarding the status of applications submitted under the Fertilisers, Farm Feeds, Agricultural Remedies and Stock Remedies Act, 1947 (Act 36 of 1947).

Act 36 governs the registration of pesticides, fertilisers, and farm feeds.

In a statement issued on Monday, the department disputes the narrative suggesting a "persistent collapse" of the system, stressing that significant progress had been made to modernise and streamline the regulatory environment.

"Upon assuming office, the Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, indicated that the backlogs and inefficiencies around the process would receive attention," the department said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to the department, 6 617 applications have been processed and finalised in the 2024/25 financial year alone. Over the past five years, a total of 51 165 applications -- out of 56 890 received -- have been finalised.

Depending on the application type, the department said the current turnaround time ranges from two weeks to 24 months, depending on the application type.

The department said it has worked diligently to implement key recommendations from the 2011 Ministerial Task Team Report, particularly the development of a modern, online system to replace manual submissions.

The first leg of the online registration system -- the online application system for pesticides -- was launched in December 2023. This system allows applicants to electronically submit applications and register their products online, track the status of applications in real time and receive feedback, as well as generate reports like lists of registered pesticides, which are available for public viewing.

Steenhuisen said the digital system will enhance workflow and better serve stakeholders.

"Previously, applicants had to travel to the department's offices to file paperwork manually, a lengthy and often frustrating process. By going digital, the department is eliminating unnecessary delays and creating a 'fast track' for companies that comply with requirements from the start," the Minister said.

The Minister also highlighted that automating the Agricultural Inputs Control System is a crucial step towards efficiency, accountability, and transparency. He said the system will not only improve service delivery but also ensure that compliant applicants are processed quickly, while non-compliant applications are identified upfront.

The department confirmed that it will no longer accept manual applications for pesticides from 1 April 2026, and the rollout will expand to other regulated agricultural inputs in due course.

To further support efficiency, the Office of the Registrar, which is responsible for the administration of the legislation, has increased internal capacity, including appointing consultants to assist with the review of applications and reduce the backlog.

The total outstanding backlog across the four main categories is 5 730 applications, with the largest portion, 4 815, waiting for technical evaluation.

Breakdown of outstanding applications include:

· The Agricultural Remedies category has the largest overall outstanding backlog at 2 390 applications, of which 2 205 are awaiting technical evaluation.

· The Animal Feeds category has 1 509 outstanding applications, with 1 059 of these awaiting technical evaluation or approval.

· The Stock Remedies category accounts for 1 151 outstanding applications, with 1 109 awaiting technical evaluation.

· The Fertiliser category has 680 outstanding applications, with 442 awaiting technical evaluation.

"Challenges contributing to delays include increasing industry demand, incomplete registration applications, the need for concurrence from other departments, and long response times from applicants," the Agriculture Department said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Agribusiness South Africa Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Vaccine availability

Meanwhile, Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP) has dismissed rumours of a shortage of Rift Valley Fever (RVF) vaccines, confirming adequate stock is available.

Since the reported start of the RVF outbreak, OBP has distributed 465 200 doses of live RVF vaccines and 118 050 doses of inactivated vaccines. A further 2.4 million live doses are currently in stock.

The quantities forecasted to be produced and released during the month of December 2025 are estimated at 2.6 million live doses and 375 000 inactive doses, with an estimated 1.5 million doses of Clone 13 being produced as an alternative to inactive RVF segment.

OBP plans to produce nine million doses between January and March 2026.