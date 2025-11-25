Central Africa: Kagame, Touadéra Discuss Security Ahead of CAR Elections

President Paul Kagame and his Central African Republic (CAR) counterpart Faustin-Archange Touadéra held talks focused on security preparations ahead of CAR's December 28 presidential elections.

In a statement shared on his X account on Monday, November 24, President Touadéra, who was in Rwanda for a two-day working visit, said the discussions also aimed to strengthen the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

"Rwanda's support and growing investments in CAR reflect this strong partnership," he said.

The two heads of state also discussed broader opportunities to deepen bilateral cooperation, including expanding collaboration across sectors that bring mutual benefits to the citizens of both nations.

Rwanda and CAR maintain a close relationship, particularly in the area of security. Rwanda has deployed troops to CAR under the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission (MINUSCA) as well as through a separate bilateral defence agreement.

The country has also supported reforms within CAR's security sector, including training members of the Central African Armed Forces.

President Touadéra had previously hailed Rwanda's role in supporting stability in his country. In 2023, he described the partnership as "fruitful," noting that Rwandan support had contributed significantly to efforts to restore peace.