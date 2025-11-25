Uganda: DF's Lubega Mukaaku Says Will Champion Youth, Healthcare, Equity in Rubaga South

Rubaga South Member of Parliament candidate under the Democratic Front (DF) flag, Samuel Lubega Walter Mukaaku, has reaffirmed his commitment to fighting for the common citizen.

Speaking during the Rubaga South Parliamentary Debate hosted by NBS Television on Sunday, the 59-year-old described himself as a "renowned freedom fighter," highlighting his family's three-generation legacy of activism and advocacy. He noted that he has personally risked his life in service of the people.

Mukaaku focused on key issues affecting Rubaga South, emphasizing the importance of economic participation, equitable development, and healthcare improvements.

"Uganda's labor force is predominantly comprised of the youth. Government regulations and proper oversight are needed to ensure that everyone can participate in the economy," Mukaaku said.

He stressed that supporting youth employment and economic inclusion is critical for the sustainable development of both Rubaga and Uganda as a whole.

Mukaaku also addressed the state of healthcare in Rubaga South, pointing out that local Health Centre IIIs and IVs are underfunded and under-resourced.

"Rubaga has poorly funded and stunted Health Centre IIIs and IVs. It is important to bring this to the attention of key stakeholders, as it is an issue of national importance," he said, calling for immediate action to improve access to quality healthcare for residents.

Highlighting broader issues of governance and representation, Mukaaku noted that Rubaga has fallen behind in several areas.

"In parliament, it is important to address not just regional imbalances, but also divisional and constitutional inequalities that exist," he said, underlining his commitment to championing fairness and equity at both local and national levels.

Known for his shifting political affiliations, Mukaaku positions himself as a crusader for truth and justice, steadfastly committed to ushering in what he calls a "new Uganda." His political journey began within the Uganda Young Democrats (UYD), the youth wing of the Democratic Party (DP), which he credits as his political foundation.

Yet, despite his proclaimed loyalty to the DP, Mukaaku has frequently sought office as an independent candidate, including bids for Member of Parliament and even the presidency in 2011--efforts that have yet to yield electoral success.

Throughout his political journey, he has participated in multiple political alliances, including the DP Bloc, People Power Movement (which later shifted to the National Unity Platform, NUP), Holy Alliance, and activism initiatives alongside four-time presidential candidate Kizza Besigye.

Mukaaku is set to face off against Eugenia Nassolo of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Mbazira Musa of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), Alex Bukenya of the People's Front for Freedom (PFF), Dorah Nalubega of the Democratic Party (DP), as well as independent candidates including veteran legislator John Ken Lukyamuzi, Eng. Musinguzi Ronard, Aloyzious Mukasa, and Mugga Adam Swift.

All are seeking to replace incumbent Aloyzious Mukasa, who has represented the constituency under the NUP ticket since 2021. In the last election, Mukasa beat fourteen other candidates, winning with 49,501 votes.

With just months to the elections, the Rubaga South parliamentary seat is poised to become one of the most closely watched contests of the 2026 polls.