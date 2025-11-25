Uganda: Buganda Fosters Unity Among Kingdom Employees With Annual Sports Gala

The Kingdom of Buganda has once again hosted its annual inter-departmental sports and games under the theme "Ommanyi", aimed at fostering camaraderie and unity among kingdom employees.

The events featured a wide range of competitions including Ludo, team-building football, volleyball, tug-of-war, rope climbing, and traditional races.

This year's games were held at the Kabaka's palace in Mengo, bringing together workers from all departments of the kingdom.

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, emphasized the importance of mutual understanding in the workplace.

"When it comes to work, one of the greatest assets is knowing your colleagues beyond just their names and positions. Understanding their moods, strengths, and weaknesses allows you to collaborate effectively. A happy worker inspires productivity, while an unhappy or misunderstood worker can create challenges. Without mutual understanding, teamwork cannot thrive," Mayiga said.

Mayiga highlighted the significance of these games in promoting unity among Kingdom workers. He drew an analogy to a well-functioning vehicle, saying, "A car runs smoothly only when every part--the gearbox, engine, or tires--is working correctly. Similarly, those who serve the Kabaka and contribute to advancing Buganda must function as well-coordinated units. We must know the strengths, weaknesses, and conditions of our colleagues to achieve excellence. This unity ensures that all of the Kabaka's initiatives run smoothly and efficiently, strengthening the Kingdom of Buganda as a whole."

Mayiga added that Kingdom employees share a unique bond as they work together for the Kabaka, and these games serve as a platform for improving coordination and teamwork. He encouraged department leaders to ensure all their staff participate in the games.

The Buganda Minister for Youth, Sports, and Talent, Robert Serwanga, commended the high level of competition displayed during the games, which demonstrated effective preparation and planning.

He also praised the winners while acknowledging the Kabaka for granting the Kingdom's departments the opportunity to participate in the event at Lubiri.

The Chairperson of the Buganda Kingdom Senior Staff Council, Rolland Sseebuufu, stressed the importance of the annual games in fostering collaboration and reported that this year, each participating department received four awards in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the events.

He also announced that next year, the Nnaabagereka Development Foundation will coordinate the organization of the games, with Mutesa I Royal University hosting the event.

The Deputy Chancellor of Mutesa I Royal University, Professor Vincent Kakembo, commended the kingdom workers for their exemplary teamwork and conduct during the competitions, noting that the games encouraged both healthy competition and collaboration while highlighting departmental strengths.

This year, the Buganda Royal Institute emerged as the overall winners, scoring 249.9 points, followed by Nkuluze with 249.1 points and the Buganda Land Board with 247.5 points. A total of 22 departments participated in the 2025 games.