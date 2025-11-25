Mauritius Travel Delegation Begins Week-Long Uganda Familiarisation Safari

The Uganda High Commission in Dar es Salaam, in partnership with the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), has welcomed a delegation of tour companies and travel trade partners from Mauritius for a week-long familiarisation safari showcasing Uganda's leading tourism attractions.

The team was received by the Mission's First Secretary and Accounting Officer, Laura Kahuga, who extended a warm welcome and reaffirmed Uganda's position as a premier destination for adventure, wildlife and cultural tourism.

"We are delighted to welcome you to Uganda, the Pearl of Africa. Please feel at home as you embark on this exciting familiarisation journey, exploring some of our remarkable tourism sites and experiencing the warmth, culture and hospitality that define Uganda," Kahuga said.

After arriving in Kampala, the group was hosted to a Cultural Night at the Ndere Cultural Centre, where they were treated to traditional music, dance and storytelling. They also sampled popular Ugandan dishes such as matooke, nakati and kalo, which Kahuga described as "the true heartbeat of Uganda."

The familiarisation tour will allow the delegation to experience Uganda's diverse attractions, with activities including rhino tracking at Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary, a visit to Murchison Falls, chimpanzee trekking in Kibale National Park, and a climax in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park for mountain gorilla trekking.

According to UTB, the initiative is intended to boost Uganda's competitiveness in the Southern African tourism market by fostering partnerships with Mauritian travel operators and positioning Uganda as a top choice for wildlife, adventure and cultural travel.

The Uganda High Commission noted that the familiarisation trip forms part of broader efforts to increase international tourist arrivals and promote the country's natural and cultural heritage globally.