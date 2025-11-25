Uganda: UPDF's Fourth Infantry Division Wraps Up Commander's Cup

24 November 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Andrew Victor Mawanda Naimanye

The 4 Infantry Division successfully wrapped up its week-long Commander's Cup tournament in football and netball at the Division Barracks grounds in Gulu, showcasing skill, discipline, and competitive spirit. Teams from across the Division's formations participated, with the Division Headquarters emerging as standout performers, particularly in netball.

The Division Commander, Maj Gen Felix Busizoori, praised all participants for their dedication and teamwork, highlighting the tournament as more than just a sports event. "Our goal is to identify talent, build unity, and prepare teams for upcoming national competitions," he said. Maj Gen Busizoori also pledged continued support for sports development within the Division, promising improved equipment and better facilitation for athletes.

He encouraged commanders across units to schedule regular training sessions to maintain peak fitness and enhance skills ahead of major competitions, including the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Cup in May 2026 and the Uganda Wildlife Authority tournament.

The football final saw 101 Battalion edge out Division Headquarters in a tense 4-2 penalty shootout, claiming the 2025 Commander's Cup football title. Despite the loss, Division Headquarters' overall performance throughout the tournament was widely praised.

In netball, Division Headquarters dominated the court, defeating Gulu Army Secondary School 43-17 to secure the championship in the second edition of the netball tournament.

Individual players were recognized for exceptional performances. Lemi Bosco of 501 Brigade emerged as the tournament's top scorer in football, while Asinduru Never led in netball with 34 goals.

The closing ceremony attracted senior and junior officers, service personnel, and sports enthusiasts, marking the successful conclusion of a week filled with competition, camaraderie, and celebration of athletic talent.

