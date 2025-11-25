South Sudan: Bishop Hiiboro to All Students in the Country - May No Child Be Left Behind in the Light of Knowledge and Hope

25 November 2025
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Tombura Yambio - — "Reject any form of examination malpractice; cheating, stealing answers, taking shortcuts, or any behavior that dishonors your integrity is a betrayal not only of your future, but of the dignity of the entire nation," said the Bishop of Tobura Yambio, Eduardo Hiiboro Kussala, speaking on the occasion of the academic exams being taken by some 300 students across the country. "Examaminations are not traps," he continues in the note sent to Fides, "they are opportunities to shine with truth. Stand tall, stand honest, stand noble, for a nation rises on the shoulders of principled learners."

Finally, Hiiboro concludes by reflecting on those living in the poorest parts of the country, the children in Kediba in the Mundri East district of Upper Nile State, in Torit, and in the most challenging areas of the nation, the young people in Nagero, and the children of his Diocese of Tombura, whose education is marked by profound conflicts.

"May no child be left behind in the light of knowledge and hope. Remember that you do not walk alone, but with God, with your ancestors, with your teachers, and with a whole nation cheering for you you."

Read the original article on Agenzia Fides.

