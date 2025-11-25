Uganda: Police Unleash Dogs On NUP Supporters At Kawempe Rallies

Police on Monday unleashed dogs on supporters of the National Unity Platform (NUP) at rallies for presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, in Kawempe North and South.

The rallies, which drew massive crowds in the opposition stronghold, were met with force as police attempted to control the gatherings.

In addition to teargas, canine units were deployed, leaving several NUP supporters injured and sparking chaos reminiscent of historical episodes of state repression.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Observers noted the unsettling echoes of past events where authorities used dogs to intimidate civilians.

In the United States during the 1960s, police unleashed hounds on African-American civil rights protesters in Birmingham.

During South Africa's 1976 Soweto uprising, apartheid security forces deployed specially trained dogs to maul black students demonstrating against discriminatory school policies.

In both instances, dogs were not just a policing tool--they were a symbol of intimidation and state control.

The deployment of dogs against voters in Uganda, particularly at campaign rallies, raises serious concerns about political intimidation.

Despite a ban on campaign processions announced by police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke, supporters continued to gather from the NUP headquarters in Makerere Kavule to the rally venues.

"Processions are prohibited; candidates should find their supporters at the campaign grounds," Rusoke said in a statement.

During Bobi Wine's first address at the Kawempe Growers Playing Ground, police released the dogs on by-standing supporters while firing teargas to disperse the crowds.

Similar tactics were reportedly used at his second rally in Kawempe North. The chaotic scenes left several people injured and prompted clashes with security forces.

Bobi Wine condemned the police actions on his X account, saying they were designed to "intimidate our supporters and derail our campaign trail."

He added, "The day began with the usual military hostility unleashed on our peaceful supporters. The intention was to break us down, but guess what? Our people were unrelenting and they braved all this intimidation to be part of our revolution. Kawempe has made a bold statement. This is the true definition of the protest vote."

The NUP candidate is scheduled to continue his campaign in Mukono Municipality on Tuesday.