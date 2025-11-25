Uganda: Students, Leaders Call for Gender Equity and Parental Guidance On Digital Devices

Students and local leaders in Hoima have called for stronger parental guidance and more balanced gender considerations to curb increasing cases of digital violence, especially involving young people.

The concerns were raised during the annual Youth Parliament organised by Reproductive Health Uganda (RHU), which brought together students from various secondary schools in Hoima District and Hoima City for debates and poetry presentations under the theme, "Ending Digital Violence in Society."

The event is part of RHU's "Promise 2" programme, which has been implemented since 2021 to improve sexual and reproductive health rights for young people in Uganda.

Participants noted that although no specific figures were presented, cases of young people using digital gadgets to abuse, harass or spread harmful content are on the rise.

They said inadequate parental guidance and poor enforcement of gender equality remain major causes of the problem.

Robert Michael Aguma, a student at Central Secondary School Hoima, said parents must closely monitor how their children use digital devices.

Another student, Margret Kobusinge, questioned why girls are often prioritised in gender rights advocacy while challenges faced by boys receive less attention.

"We need both genders to be considered equally by government and parents. If one side is supported, the other should be supported too so that we all live peacefully," she said.

Iddi Magezi, male councillor for Hoima East Division, called on Parliament to enact laws to curb misuse of digital media.

Judge and panellist Catherine Agut urged parents to correct inappropriate behaviour at home, saying poor upbringing contributes to online misconduct.

"We have allowed our children to misbehave from home, and they go on to misuse digital gadgets to abuse people because they think it is normal," she said.

West Division female councillor Joshua Byenkya said communities need mindset change to promote gender equality, while RHU regional committee member Ubra Katusabe noted that many parents have abandoned their responsibility of shaping their children's moral behaviour.

Katusabe listed neglect of boys, unrestricted access to gadgets, and lack of supervision of children's peers as key challenges. She said platforms such as the Youth Parliament help young people understand digital sexual violence and how to prevent it.

Hoima District Speaker Swaibu Nyangabyaki praised RHU for spearheading efforts to address growing cases of computer misuse among youths, especially the abusive use of platforms like TikTok.

RHU Hoima project assistant Ritah Nabatanzi said the initiative was developed after realising that many young people grow up without proper sexuality education, which affects their ability to navigate social pressures both offline and online.

Assistant Resident City Commissioner (RCC) for Hoima East Division, Barnabas Tugume, who was chief guest, said digital violence--particularly targeting women and girls--remains a major concern.

He cited a 2021 report indicating that about 40 percent of women and girls in Uganda experience online harassment.

Tugume said the government has previously taken action against media houses and organisations that misuse platforms to damage reputations.

Monday's Youth Parliament marked the grand finale of inter-school debates and poetry competitions that began last month with 20 schools--10 from Hoima District and 10 from Hoima City.

Participating city schools included Central School Hoima, Buhanika Seed SS, Bwikya Muslim SS, St Andrea Kaahwa SS, St Peter's High School Hoima, Premier SS, Kings High School and Duhaga SS.

District schools included St Patrick's SS, Greenshoots SS, St Thomas More SS Kigorobya, Buseruka SS, St Cyprian SS Butema and others.

St Andrea Kaahwa SS won the debate trophy after defeating St Cyprian SS in the finals, while St James SS emerged winner in the poetry category.

Other schools received medals.