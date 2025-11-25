Somalia: Somaliland President Holds Talks With UK and EU Envoys On Security, Governance and Development

Hargeisa — Somaliland President Dr Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro held separate high-level meetings on Monday with the United Kingdom and European Union ambassadors, focusing on security cooperation, governance and development partnerships, according to official statements.

President Irro said he had a "fruitful meeting" with the UK Ambassador to Somalia Charles King, where the two sides reflected on the "deep historical ties" between Somaliland and the United Kingdom.

The talks covered mutual security, democratic governance and long-term strategic cooperation.

"I expressed our appreciation for the UK's continued partnership in strengthening stability and advancing sustainable development in our country," Irro said, adding that Somaliland "deeply values this enduring relationship" and aims to elevate cooperation to "new dimensions."

In a separate statement, Irro said he also held a "productive meeting" with Ambassador Francesca Di Mauro of the European Union and her delegation.

"We reaffirmed our shared commitment to deeper cooperation, stronger partnership, and advancing peace, stability, and sustainable development for the people of the Republic of Somaliland," he said.

The back-to-back meetings come as Somaliland continues diplomatic outreach to international partners amid regional security challenges and ongoing discussions about its political future.

