Zimbabwe: Cosafa to Host Second Edition of CAF U-17 Gift in Harare

COSAFA is proud to host the second edition of the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) Under-17 Girls Integrated Football Tournament (GIFT), where eight top clubs and academies from around the Southern African region will gather in Harare, Zimbabwe from December 8-18.

The inaugural edition of the CAF U17 GIFT tournament was staged in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania in January 2025 and was won by local side JKT Queens, who beat compatriots TDS Girls 2-1 in the final.

There will once again be eight teams present for the second edition, with the sides split into two groups of four. The draw for the pool phase is scheduled for COSAFA House in Johannesburg on Friday at 10h00 CAT.

The eight teams come from six COSAFA nations. Hosts Zimbabwe will be represented by Mpopoma Sports Academy (MPOSA), whose senior team compete in the Zimbabwe Women's Premier Soccer League.

South Africa will have two representatives in the form of giants Mamelodi Sundowns and Gauteng-based Refilwe FC.

Namibia will also have two teams, Otjiwarongo Sports Academy and Okakarara Golden Ladies FC.

Aguilla Girls FC will represent Zambia at the event, while Luwinga Academy will travel from Malawi. The eighth team in the field is Lishoeshoe from Lesotho.

CAF introduced the GIFT U17 tournament to give club teams in this age group the opportunity to compete against their peers across their region, complementing the events already staged for national teams.

CAF has made the growth of women's football a key aspect of its development agenda, and this tournament provides young players with the chance to showcase their skills and gain experience.

"The CAF GIFT U17 tournament was created to fill an important gap in women's football," says CAF Head of Women's Football Meskerem Tadesse Goshime. "It aims to offer girls under the age of 17, who often play in senior leagues, an opportunity to compete at a higher level.

"This tournament not only allows young players to gain international experience, but also stimulates investment in women's football at the level of national clubs and associations.

"The ultimate goal is to see more African countries participate in similar competitions as part of regional development. This tournament is a starting point for the expansion of girls' competitions throughout Africa, and the idea is to create a platform for girls under the age of 17 to play in competitions appropriate to their level and age."

CAF U17 GIFT HARARE 2025 COMPETING TEAMSLesotho: Lishoeshoe

Malawi: Luwinga Academy

Namibia: Otjiwarongo Sports Academy

Namibia: Okakarara Golden Ladies

South Africa: Mamelodi Sundowns

South Africa: Refilwe FC

Zambia: Aguilla Girls FC

Zimbabwe: Mpopoma Sports Academy