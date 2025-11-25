Uganda: Rescue Women Foundation and US Partner Launch Program to Empower Teenage Mothers

The Rescue Women Foundation, in partnership with the U.S.-based Africa Raising Initiative, has launched a new project aimed at supporting teenage mothers across Uganda.

The initiative seeks to improve the lives of girls who become mothers before the age of 18 through material aid, skills training, and eventual reintegration into education.

Speaking at the foundation's offices in Namssera, Wakiso District, Director Mariam Nabasirye said the program is already supporting over 100 teenage mothers.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"My mission has always been to raise the nation's children joyfully," she said, emphasizing the need to empower young mothers for Uganda's long-term social and economic development.

The partnership includes Ted Anderson, a US philanthropist and head of the Africa Raising Initiative, who is in Uganda to strengthen programs aimed at uplifting adolescent mothers.

Anderson highlighted plans to train Ugandans in modern mushroom farming, a profitable venture designed to help households break the cycle of poverty.

On Tuesday, Nabasirye will lead Anderson on an outreach mission to Katwe Kinyoro slum in Kampala, distributing essential items such as food, clothing, blankets, shoes, and sanitary pads to families in need.

Anderson stressed that teenage pregnancy should not mark the end of a girl's future. With proper support, young mothers can rebuild their lives and pursue their dreams.

He also praised Uganda for its warmth and hospitality, announcing plans to establish a permanent foundation to further contribute to the country's development.

Both Nabasirye and Anderson outlined long-term plans to provide counseling, skills training, and pathways for teenage mothers to return to formal education once they have cared for their infants.

"Our goal is to ensure these girls regain hope, rebuild their confidence, and return to school ready to shape their own futures," Nabasirye said.

The initiative reflects a shared vision of empowering Uganda's youngest citizens, with the hope that investing in teenage mothers today will nurture a generation capable of driving the country's progress in the years to come.