East Africa: Rwanda to Host FIFA Series 2026 At Iconic Amahoro Stadium

Rwanda has been confirmed as one of the hosts for the expanded Fifa Series 2026™, a global initiative bringing men's and women's national teams together for competitive matches beyond their usual confederation boundaries.

The tournament will take place during the international match window in March and April next year.

Fifa's choice of Rwanda highlights the country's rising profile as a hub for international football.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, known for its modern facilities and iconic status in East Africa, has caught the attention of Fifa officials for its readiness to host high-profile matches.

Rwanda has also previously hosted major Fifa gatherings, including the Fifa Congress, demonstrating its organizational capacity and commitment to the sport.

"The Fifa Series is about unlocking development potential for players, coaches and fans, while promoting football's universality and diversity through meaningful matches," said Fifa President Gianni Infantino.

The Fifa Series is a relatively new international football initiative by Fifa, designed to give national teams -- both men's and women's -- more opportunities to play meaningful matches outside their usual continental competitions.

It's different from tournaments like the World Cup or continental championships because it's more about development, exposure, and cross-continental interaction than a single championship.

"The 2026 edition will further enhance that impact for men's and women's football alike and by connecting nations through competition, we aim to strengthen the game at every level - bringing local communities to the global stage."

The men's Fifa Series will be hosted across nine countries, including Australia, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Mauritius, Puerto Rico, Rwanda, and Uzbekistan.

For the first time, the women's Fifa Series will debut in Brazil, Côte d'Ivoire, and Thailand. Additional Fifa Member Associations are in discussions to join as hosts.

Designed to foster global football development, the Fifa Series gives national teams the opportunity to face opponents from other continents, gaining exposure to new playing styles and tactical approaches.

Beyond the pitch, it also opens commercial opportunities and encourages cultural exchange through football.

Approved by the Fifa Council in December 2022, the Fifa Series represents Fifa's broader strategic objective of creating meaningful international competition while promoting technical, organizational, and commercial growth in emerging football nations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer East Africa International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For Rwanda, hosting matches at the Amahoro Stadium is both a recognition of its football infrastructure and a chance to bring local fans into the global football spotlight.