Uganda: NUP Leaders Visit Mubende Hospital, Ask Patients to Vote for Their Candidates

National Unity Platform (NUP) candidates in Mubende District have raised concerns about the state of the Maternity Ward at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital, calling for urgent government intervention to address congestion and shortages.

A team of NUP contenders, led by Hope Ferister Nanyanzi, the party's flag bearer for Mubende Woman MP, visited the hospital on Monday.

The group met hospital administrators, toured the facility and interacted with patients.

During the visit, Nanyanzi appealed to patients to vote for her in the upcoming elections, promising to prioritise the improvement of maternal health services if elected.

"I am here to check on how you are being treated because I know you came to bring new life, but I also want to request for your votes," she told the patients.

She criticised the current district leadership, accusing it of neglecting the hospital. "You can imagine that for the past five years, our Woman MP has never visited this hospital, yet she is a medical professional. I want to bridge that gap," Nanyanzi said.

She also highlighted a severe shortage of beds at the facility, saying that many expectant mothers are forced to sleep on the floor due to overcrowding.

"Out of more than 400 patients admitted, the hospital can only accommodate about 200. The rest are left without proper attention," she noted.

Other NUP leaders who accompanied her commended the hospital staff for doing their best under difficult circumstances.

Bob Richard Kyamanywa, one of the party members, said the visit was an opportunity to understand the challenges faced by the health workers and patients.

"The administration is doing its best in tough conditions, but we are here to tell patients to vote NUP for a better Uganda," he said.

Kyamanywa added that the warm reception they received from patients and attendants showed growing support for NUP in the area. "This visit bridges a gap created by leaders who do not care about the people they lead. We have been able to understand the challenges here," he said.

Mubende Regional Referral Hospital serves residents from five districts in Greater Mubende, as well as patients from Kakumiro, Gomba and Kyegegwa.