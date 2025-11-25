Namibia: Gladiators' Kotjipati Calls Time On International Career

Namibian women's national team stalwart Vewe Kotjipati has officially announced her retirement from international football, closing a remarkable chapter which began when she first donned the Brave Gladiators jersey as a teenager.

Kotjipati, now 33, has been a pillar of consistency for the national side for more than a decade. Her football journey also took her abroad, where she established herself in Germany, turning out for Arminia Bielefeld, Borussia Mönchengladbach II, and currently FC St. Pauli.

Reflecting on her decision, the defender said she is stepping away from national duties with a full heart and a deep sense of gratitude. She will now focus exclusively on her club career, while continuing her work as a teacher in Germany.

"I just want to say thank you to everybody who loves and believes in me. I am so overwhelmed with so many feelings and so grateful to God for so many opportunities," she said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Kotjipati described her time with the Gladiators as one of the most treasured experiences of her life.

"My journey with the national team has been one of the most treasured parts of my life. I joined the Gladiators very young, and over the years, the team became a place where I grew, made very close friends and discovered my own strength. Every time I wore the Namibian badge, I felt honoured. The memories, the lessons, and the pride of representing my country will always stay with me."

She added that her decision to retire came from "a peaceful place," emphasising that she still feels strong, motivated, and eager to continue competing at club level for as long as her body allows.

"At club level, I am truly enjoying myself. The trust I am receiving, the playing time, and the positive environment give me so much joy. As long as my body and spirit feel good, I want to continue playing."

Kotjipati said football has played a central role in structuring her life abroad and continues to offer her a sense of community, routine, and purpose.

"One thing I've learned from playing abroad for so many years is how much football structures my days. It keeps me active, disciplined, and socially connected. I love the energy of being around teammates, the dressing room atmosphere, the routine of training and the excitement of weekly competition."

However, stepping back from national duty, she explained, also opens room for personal growth and new possibilities beyond football.

"I am growing, I am maturing, and I am starting to think about the future in new ways, including one day becoming a mother myself. With national team commitments, such as qualifiers, always at the back of my mind, I sometimes felt held back from exploring that side of life. Now, I feel free to open that door whenever the time feels right.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Women Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"So, this decision isn't about leaving football. It's about evolving, balancing, and allowing myself to step into new seasons of life. I am closing one beautiful chapter, but I remain fully committed to the game. I am excited for everything that lies ahead," she concluded.