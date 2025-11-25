Namibia: Sport Awards Celebrate 21 Years of Sporting Excellence

24 November 2025
New Era (Windhoek)
By Hilma Nalupe

The 21st edition of the Namibia Annual Sports Awards (NASA) took place on Saturday evening at the Ongwediva Trade Fair, marking a historic milestone for one of the country's most prestigious sporting events.

The event brought together athletes, coaches, sporting officials and dignitaries to honour Namibia's finest achievers. This year also marked the first time that all four northern governors, together with parliamentary leaders from the northern cluster, attended the event in full support.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Administrator of the Namibia Sport Commission, Freddy Mwiya, praised the growth and national reach of NASA, noting that its 21-year journey reflects "resilience, perseverance and accomplishment."

Mwiya added, "Namibia is not Windhoek. Namibia is its people, and this celebration belongs to all corners of our country."

Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture Dino Ballotti, also addressed the awards, highlighting the expanding competitiveness of Namibia's sporting landscape. He noted that athletes are increasingly being recognised on continental and global stages and that the awards honour both their achievements and their contributions to national identity.

Ballotti further urged young athletes to prioritise their education, saying: "You are going to fly our national flag on many platforms. But with opportunity comes responsibility. I want to take this opportunity to remind you that your education must remain your foundation. While excelling in your sports, your future is beyond competition. Sporting careers can change in a moment. But your education stays with you for life."

