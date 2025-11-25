Namibia: Congo Fever Outbreak Confirmed

The Ministry of Health and Social Services has confirmed a Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) outbreak in the Khomas region.

This follows the death of a patient who was admitted to a Windhoek health facility on 18 November 2025 with suspected CCHF and passed away the following day.

Laboratory results have since verified the presence of the virus.

Namibia has recorded outbreaks between 2016 and 2023, during which seven confirmed cases and four deaths occurred, representing a 57% case fatality rate.

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Esperance Luvindao, expressed condolences to the bereaved family while assuring the Namibian nation that the ministry is taking necessary measures to contain the spread of the virus.

"The ministry extends its deepest condolences to the family of the patient. We wish to assure the public that it is taking all necessary measures to contain the spread of the virus and urges the community not to panic," she said.

In a public notice issued by the health minister, one laboratory confirmed case of CCHF constitutes an outbreak under established national protocols and World Health Organisation standards.

As a result, immediate public health actions have been activated, including surveillance, contact tracing and other interventions aimed at protecting the public.

CCHF is a severe viral haemorrhagic fever caused by a virus in the Nairoviridae family and is endemic in Africa.

There is currently no vaccine available for humans or animals. Fatality rates in hospitalised patients during outbreaks have ranged from 9% to 50%.

The virus is primarily transmitted to humans through bites from infected ticks, especially those of the Hyalomma genus. Infection can also result from direct contact with infected animal blood or tissues during and immediately after slaughter, placing livestock workers at higher risk.

Human-to-human transmission may occur through close contact with blood, secretions, organs, or other bodily fluids of infected individuals, particularly in health facilities where infection control is inadequate.

Symptoms usually appear suddenly and may include fever, muscle ache, dizziness, neck pain, stiffness, headache, sore eyes and sensitivity to light. Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain may also be present.

Diagnosis is conducted through laboratory tests such as Elisa or RT PCR, which must be handled by trained personnel due to the high biohazard risk.

Although no specific cure exists, early intensive supportive care, including fluid management and symptom management, can significantly improve survival. Some antiviral medicines are used off-label, though their effectiveness is still being studied.

Luvindao has urged the public to follow preventive measures such as wearing protective clothing in bushy or grassy areas, checking for ticks, controlling ticks on animals and avoiding high-risk environments.

Safe handling of animals, the use of protective clothing during slaughtering and treating animals with pesticides two weeks before slaughter are also encouraged.

"To curb human-to-human transmission, community members are advised to avoid close physical contact with individuals suspected or confirmed to have CCHF, practise good hygiene and use protective equipment when caring for sick persons," she urged.

The minister assured that the ministry is working with stakeholders to monitor the situation and strengthen preparedness in health facilities.

Individuals experiencing symptoms consistent with CCHF, particularly after tick exposure or contact with animals, are urged to seek immediate medical attention.