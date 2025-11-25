Southern Africa: Namibia Needs U.S.$15b for Climate Goals

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah told the G20 Summit in Johannesburg on Saturday that Namibia needs US$15 billion to meet its climate goals, warning world leaders that the country cannot meet its adaptation needs without major international support.

Speaking during the high-level session on disaster risk reduction, climate change, the just energy transition and food systems, the President said Namibia is facing increasing pressure from drought, fragile water supplies and climate-related shocks. She said the country must now consolidate its national efforts into one major climate programme to protect lives, food systems and the economy.

"Namibia needs approximately US$15 billion to meet its climate goals. With 90% of adaptation costs reliant on international support, Namibia is refocusing its efforts in her approach towards resource mobilisation," she said.

Her remarks immediately placed Namibia among the countries with the highest climate financing needs in Africa, underscoring the scale of the threat facing the nation.

Nandi-Ndaitwah told G20 leaders that the impact of climate change is already severe because "over 70% of Namibia's population depends directly on agriculture", and the country's limited water resources "are under immense strain."

She said Namibia will now invest in a single coordinated programme combining "integrated water resource management, groundwater recharge, and the expansion of drought-resilient agriculture and climate-smart irrigation."

Preparedness

The President said the government is undertaking "bold measures" to reduce food imports and strengthen national production systems so that Namibians are not left vulnerable during global crises.

She said Namibia is expanding irrigation, water harvesting and rural value chains to build a food system that can survive extreme weather conditions.

"Our focus is to reduce agricultural imports, strengthen domestic production and build a climate resilient agricultural infrastructure with a strong focus on irrigation, water harvesting, storage and rural value chains," she said.

Nandi Ndaitwah also reminded leaders of the warning by Founding President Sam Nujoma.

"Our late Founding President Sam Nujoma, reminded us that a nation that cannot feed itself will never be respected."

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the government has responded by revitalising the Green Scheme irrigation projects and modernising the livestock sector, which she described as "a backbone of rural livelihoods."

She said Namibia is ready to work with the G20 to restructure the world's food system.

"Namibia stands ready to work with the G20 to ensure that resilience, equity and inclusive means of production shape the world food system."

Commitments

The President also highlighted the continent's renewed commitments to disaster preparedness.

She said Africa has adopted the Windhoek Declaration to advance the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction from 2025 to 2030.

But she warned that the world is not acting fast enough.

"As the cost of disasters increases and international assistance dwindles, more urgent concrete actions are needed in the next five years."

She said global efforts must be transformative and based on "accessible finance and fair technology transfer."

Turning to the just energy transition, Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibia is positioning itself as a leading global hub for green hydrogen, green ammonia and sustainable fuels.

"Namibia is creating a formal and attractive framework for investment and technology transfer in the green hydrogen value chain. Our goal is to build a full, investable ecosystem," she said. She urged G20 countries to see Namibia not as a beneficiary but as a partner.

"We therefore urge the G20 to view Namibia as a vital strategic investment partner ready to work on our shared decarbonisation goals."

The President told world leaders that the world must move beyond discussions and start acting.

"The era of deliberation without implementation must end."

"Namibia is bidding to host one of two African Regional Hubs of the Green Climate Fund and would appreciate your support."