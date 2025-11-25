Namibia: Roads Network Is Apolitical - Lutombi

Outgoing Roads Authority Chief Executive Officer Conrad Lutombi says Namibia's road network belongs to all citizens, regardless of political affiliation. Speaking to New Era on Thursday, as he reflected on his 14-year journey at the institution, Lutombi stressed that "roads have no politics", adding that every person in Namibia should be able to enjoy quality infrastructure.

Lutombi joined the Roads Authority in 2010 as acting CEO and was appointed substantive CEO in 2013. He said the institution's achievements over the years were the result of teamwork.

"The success is not mine alone. We worked together as a team, and I believe we have put Namibia on the map," he said.

Lutombi expressed satisfaction with the progress made during his tenure and said he was ready to step aside and focus on other national responsibilities. He added that he remains committed to public service.

"I am happy with what we have achieved. It is time for me to step down and focus on other issues related to our country. I will always remain available to serve Namibia. We will continue building this nation, even from our villages," he said.

He described the Roads Authority as a key driver of economic development and said the organisation is now busy with a transition process to ensure a smooth handover to the incoming CEO.

"We want to be the first in Africa in many areas, and for that we need continuity and strong leadership," he said.

He thanked the organisation and the Namibian people for allowing him to contribute to national development.

"I leave as a happy man. There were challenges, as in any leadership role, but we confronted them. Where we went wrong, the new CEO must correct. Where we did well, they must build on it. We need innovation because knowledge alone is not enough," he said.

He added that he is willing to support the incoming CEO whenever needed. If the new CEO needs advice, he will provide it for the betterment of the country.

He ends his term confident that the Roads Authority will continue to strengthen Namibia's road infrastructure and support shared prosperity.

Lutombi is a seasoned business leader who is passionate about building Namibia and contributing to the well-being of its people. Widely regarded as a goal-driven, high-performance-oriented individual, he said he believes in the importance of planning and mobilising teams of talented and skilled people towards goals that will benefit the entire nation.