Namibia: MTC, Telecom Win Universal Service Fund Bid

The successful bidders to implement phase 2 of the Universal Service Fund (USF) project are MTC and Telecom Namibia, which secured contracts to deploy infrastructure to connect underserved rural areas. The second phase of the deployment totals more than N$42 million.

The sites awarded under this phase of the USF will facilitate the construction of new Radio Access Network (RAN) sites, providing improved mobile broadband and voice services. At the same time, all educational and health facilities covered by these RAN sites will be connected and receive free services for a period of seven years.

"The successful bidders are Mobile Telecommunications Limited (MTC), awarded subsidies for eight sites, totalling N$32 326 727, and Telecom Namibia Limited (TN), awarded subsidies for three sites, totalling N$9 796 650," stated Mufaro Nesongano, Executive: Communication & Consumer Relations at the Communication Regulatory Authority of Namibia (Cran).

Cran last week announced the successful conclusion of the bidding process for phase two of the Government-funded USF project, aimed at expanding mobile broadband and voice infrastructure across underserved regions of the country. This significant milestone aligns with Cran's commitment to fostering inclusive, reliable, and accessible telecommunications services for all Namibians.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a statement, Cran elaborated that the contracts were awarded following a rigorous selection process whereby the two telecommunications service providers were awarded the USF subsidies, enabling the deployment of vital infrastructure in key regions, including Kavango East, Kavango West, Kunene, Ohangwena, Omusati, Oshikoto, Zambezi and //Kharas. The total subsidy amount allocated for this phase is N$42 123 377.

According to Cran, the USF initiative aims to enhance connectivity, bridge the digital divide, and promote socio-economic development in Namibia's remote and underserved regions. Cran officially launched the first phase of the USF Tower in Epinga, Ohangwena region, on 19 November 2025. This launch marked a major stride in advancing digital inclusion and extending essential communication services to underserved communities. The authority stated it is confident these investments will have a lasting positive impact on Namibia's socio-economic landscape.

The government has committed N$145 million under capital projects for 2024 to 2027 to accelerate the deployment of digital technology and infrastructure across Namibia.

The completion of phase one of the USF will see over 9000 Namibians gain 4G access, many for the first time. In implementing phase 1, MTC deployed several tower types, including 60m lattice towers, 80m guyed masts, and 120m guyed masts, all of which have robust loading capacities. These towers ensure the new sites will remain structurally sound and technologically adaptable for future innovations.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During the implementation of phase 1 of the USF project, Cran board chairperson Tulimevava Mufeti, commended MTC on its commitment to deliver on the expectations of implementing this crucial project.

The USF is a programme initiated by the ICT ministry and administered by Cran. Its purpose is to support operators in extending coverage to underserved rural regions where traditional commercial investment is not economically viable.