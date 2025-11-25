Namibia: FNB, RMB Drive Action Against Financial Crime

As International Fraud Awareness Week underscores the global urgency to combat financial crime, FNB and RMB Namibia convened a high-level engagement focused on fraud awareness and cybersecurity. The event brought together senior decision-makers and risk officers to address the escalating threat of fraud and cybercrime, issues that compromise not only individual security but the resilience and trust underpinning entire businesses and economies.

Delivering the keynote address, FirstRand Namibia CEO Conrad Dempsey emphasised the systemic impact of fraud, "Fraud and cybercrime are no longer occasional disruptions; they are persistent, sophisticated threats that strike at the very foundation of trust on which our businesses and financial systems depend."

The session highlighted that fraud is not merely a technical challenge but a societal issue requiring coordinated action. Discussions centred on emerging trends, advanced prevention tools, and strategies to strengthen organisational and industry-wide resilience. Attendees explored how collaboration across sectors, including law enforcement, media, community organisations and customers, can create a united front against financial crime.

Over the past year, FNB and RMB Namibia have intensified national education and awareness efforts through media partnerships, nationwide activations, radio engagements and digital campaigns. These initiatives aim to simplify complex fraud trends and equip businesses and communities with practical steps to protect themselves.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Dempsey reemphasised the importance of transparency and collaboration, "If there is one thing recent incidents have taught us, it is this: fraud thrives in silence, in isolation and in misinformation. So, we are choosing connection. We are choosing transparency, and we are choosing collaboration."

The timing of the event was deliberate, ahead of the festive season--a period when criminal activity, including cybercrime, typically spikes. By sharing actionable insights and reinforcing preventative measures, FNB and RMB Namibia aim to ensure businesses and individuals remain vigilant and prepared.

At the event, experts outlined some of the latest tactics criminals are using to exploit businesses and individuals. These tactics underscore the need for continuous vigilance, robust internal controls and proactive education across all levels of business. FNB, RMB and the broader FirstRand Namibia Group reaffirm their commitment to driving education, strengthening partnerships and investing in secure, innovative systems that protect the financial well-being of all Namibians.