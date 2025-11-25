Namibia: Shivute to Serve As Acting CEO At Walvis Corridor

24 November 2025
New Era (Windhoek)

Edward Shivute will serve as acting chief executive officer at the Walvis Bay Corridor Group, effective 1 December 2025, until a substantive appointment has been made.

This was confirmed on Saturday by the WBCG's Board of Directors following the appointment of former CEO, Mbahupu Hippy Tjivikua, who took up the position of chief executive officer of the Roads Authority (RA) on 1 December 2025.

Shivute is a seasoned project manager with over 23 years of experience leading health, safety and wellness initiatives across Namibia and the SADC region, including 17 years of dedicated service with WBCG.

In his current role as WBCG project manager: services, he has successfully aligned health and wellness programmes with the organisation's strategic objectives of business development, trade facilitation and enhanced health and safety along the Walvis Bay Corridors.

He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Entrepreneurship and a Bachelor of Education (Lifelong Learning and Community Education) (Honours) from the University of Namibia, as well as a Management Development Programme Certificate from the University of Stellenbosch Business School.

Shivute's extensive experience in strategic planning, financial management and stakeholder engagement, coupled with his collaborative leadership style, positions him well to ensure continuity and stability during this transition period.

The WBCG board also extended gratitude and congratulations to Tjivikua for his leadership and his new appointment at the RA. "Tjivikua has provided visionary leadership to WBCG, steering the organisation through a period of growth, strategic repositioning and strengthened regional partnerships. His commitment, professionalism and contribution to advancing Namibia's transport and logistics sector and positioning Namibia as the preferred trade route for Southern Africa are sincerely appreciated," the WBCG board stated.

