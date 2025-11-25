Namibia: Building Mental Resilience Through Bodybuilding

According to fitness coach Emily Erastus née Kandanga, bodybuilding has transformed far more than her physique as it has reshaped her entire mindset, cultivating a "no excuses" mentality that now influences every part of her life.

Erastus said that through years of relentless consistency, she has learned patience, embraced discipline, adding that if she can push through low-carb prep days while working, coaching, and functioning like a normal human being, then she can handle almost any curveball life throws her way.

The yoga instructor said that in the process, she has discovered a deeper resilience and mental strength that feels truly unshakeable.

"I have always loved fitness and nutrition, but bodybuilding truly felt like the next level for me, both physically and mentally. I was on the hunt for something that would help me face my fears head-on, break old patterns, and rebuild my discipline," said the yoga instructor.

She passionately stated that it's not just about lifting heavy weights, it's about sculpting, fine-tuning, and having the discipline to show up day after day.

"I really wanted to see how far I could push myself, both mentally and physically. I had a coach, Dewald Stewart from BeShaped Namibia, who curated all my programming for our stage goals. I executed every single session and meal until it was show time. There is so much power in working with a coach," she said.

Erastus said the transition to concentrate more on bodybuilding presented some challenges, which include the lack of representation, especially by black women, in the male-dominated industry.

"Sometimes it feels like you're navigating uncharted waters, which can be a little intimidating. But that also excites me -- it means I get to be part of building that space and showing other women it's possible. Of course, there are the stereotypes too, but I like proving people wrong with a smile," she sternly said.

The bodybuilder's first major break was travelling to Durbanville as a group, all coached by Stewart from to represent Namibia to take part in the PCA Battle of Titans Show recently.

"I was nervous, proud, and grateful all at once. It's the moment where all the early mornings, strict meals, and sacrifices come together. Standing there under the lights, I thought, "This is why I pushed through." It's not just about the stage, it's about proving to yourself you can do hard things and have the mental fortitude to see it through," she stated.

Erastus said she unknowingly underestimated how much her journey would resonate and inspire many women.

"Some have started asking questions or even considering competing themselves. But what I love most is when people tell me my journey inspired them to take their own training seriously, whether that means running faster, lifting heavier, or just being consistent. That's the real win for me," she brimmed with pride.

Temptations are not easy to navigate around, but Erastus is keen on focusing on her new path, saying that the social setting have been the hardest, especially when it comes to maintaining a diet.

"It was hard maintaining the closeness in my relationships because it's not fun being the person pulling out Tupperware at a braai while everyone else is eating juicy ribs falling off the bone. I just stopped going out altogether because that was better for me mentally. But I remind myself it's temporary, and the end goal makes it worth it," she said.

This has taught her that food is fuel, not comfort, which can be the relationship most people have with food.