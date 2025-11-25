Namibia: Nappa Prioritises Electrification

Namibia Progressive Party (Nappa) co-founder Penda Negonga says the party will contest in the upcoming regional council elections in Samora Marchel, Tobias Hainyeko, Mpungu constituencies and in the Windhoek local authority elections.

Negonga announced that the party plans to introduce a temporary local authority levy for individuals and businesses, aimed at generating close to N$500 million per year. These funds, he said, will be used to purchase electricity from NamPower and acquire shares in various companies. He explained that the revenue will be directed towards settling the City of Windhoek's outstanding fees and supporting the electrification of informal settlements.

He emphasised that the party is committed to providing electricity to every informal settlement in Windhoek, "whether it is legal or illegal."

NAPPA also intends to introduce a transportation system in Windhoek to offer efficient and affordable transport options for residents. Additionally, the party aims to stimulate job creation.

"NAPPA intends to change the situation by introducing cheap business zoned plots," he said.

Addressing challenges faced by Namibians, Negonga highlighted the lack of adequate sanitation in informal settlements as a major concern. "Once we are elected into power, we will introduce the concept of dry pots toilets in the informal settlements and rural areas," added Negonga.

He further criticised delays in settling invoices by government offices, ministries and agencies, arguing that delayed payment hinders economic development. Negonga urged the government to ensure invoices are settled within an average of 30 days.

While acknowledging the government internship for graduates, he argued that the current salary is insufficient to sustain them. "The N$2800 per month is below the N$18 hourly rates. We urge the government to increase the allowance to N$5000 per month," he said.

Negonga believes that Swapo party has become their implementing agent because of the debt refinancing and the building of the mango processing plant, which is certainly in their party manifesto.

"Just last month, the Swapo government settled US$750 million Eurobond with N$6 billion borrowed monies from local commercial banks and Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare announced during the Lusata Festival in Zambezi region that the government is going to build a mango processing plant. This was part of our vision 2025," he said.