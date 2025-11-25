Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Urges Youth to Vote Correctly

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Thursday used a youth engagement event in Tobias Hainyeko constituency to directly urge young voters to protect Swapo's control in next week's election, repeatedly asking the crowd whether they were "going to vote correctly" as she acknowledged the party's incoming regional and municipal coordinators.

At the same time, she called for political continuity, telling supporters that her administration is delivering on promises as the election approaches.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said she has placed young Namibians at the centre of national development and highlighted new spending on youth businesses, jobs, education, health and housing.

"Are they incoming? Are we sure of that? Are we going to vote? Are we going to vote correctly? Are we serious?"

Her questions immediately set a political tone for the event, held under the banner 'Youth in Conversation with the President', just days before Namibians head to the polls.

Nandi-Ndaitwah told the crowd she was not afraid of the election, adding that "I shouldn't be afraid. I am not afraid, I am not afraid."

The President used the platform to confirm major funding commitments while emphasising the importance of continuity.

She told supporters: "Don't break the chain you have given the Swapo party."

Turning to service delivery, she said the government has already allocated N$750 million to the City of Windhoek for housing. She warned that new councillors must move fast to prevent the money from being returned at the end of the financial year.

Nandi-Ndaitwah also highlighted the rollout of the Youth Development Fund, saying the initiative had already begun supporting young entrepreneurs across the country.

"In total, we budgeted N$257 million and for the 42 (beneficiaries), we spent N$42 million. We expected them to create more than 300 jobs."

She further told the audience that beneficiaries are not left unsupported.

"When you get this money, you are not left on your own. You are being monitored," she said.

On healthcare, the President confirmed that direct procurement of medicines is saving the State millions.

She said: "We have saved N$221 million and we are going to continue."

The head of State also assured parents that the government would cover higher education costs for all students who qualify.

"It's now the problem of the government to make sure that their registration fees, their tuition fees are paid," she said, adding that temporary structures would be used if universities run out of space.

Swapo Youth League secretary Ephraim Nekongo delivered an equally forceful message, telling the crowd the party must reclaim Windhoek from the opposition.

He said: "Last time... we have made a mistake, a serious mistake. We have trusted the wrong people with the right position."

He accused the current City leadership of failing to use government support.

"The government have made money available to build houses... the money is going back. Are we going to trust these people? No!"

Nekongo also attacked the media, saying the Youth League created its own media team because journalists "distort information".

Nekongo urged the youth to vote in large numbers on Wednesday and remain active in future local authorities elections.

He told the youth to confront leaders openly and question the government directly.