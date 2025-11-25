Namibia: NNN Urges Defence Graduates to Remain Alert

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says Namibia's security forces must remain alert, innovative, and prepared for a rapidly changing world.

She made the remarks as she officiated the graduation of 35 senior officers at the Namibia Command and Staff College on Friday in Okahandja.

Speaking at the senior command and staff course graduation ceremony, the president said the event marks another milestone in the country's history as officers complete nearly a year of intensive training. The course, she said, prepares commanders to lead with confidence, discipline, and professionalism skills that will protect the nation within and beyond its borders.

Nandi-Ndaitwah praised the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs, the leadership of the Namibian Defence Force, and the college for their dedication. She said the institution continues to equip officers with the academic, professional, and practical skills needed to handle command responsibilities across the security sector.

The President stressed that modern warfare is no longer confined to physical battlefields, noting the rise of cyber threats, satellite technology, digital intelligence, and information networks. "Conflicts today are waged not only with weapons, but with high-technology systems and data," she said, urging graduates to strengthen capacity in cyber defence and digital intelligence.

She also highlighted the importance of continuous learning, saying the strength of a nation lies in its commitment to training, development, and education. "The power of an organisation is measured not by its size, but by the readiness and creativity of its people," she added.

This year's graduates include officers from Botswana, Kenya and Zambia, reflecting Namibia's ongoing commitment to regional cooperation. Participants from the Namibian Police Force, Correctional Service and Central Intelligence Service also joined the course, strengthening unity within the national security cluster.

The President welcomed the college's efforts to preserve liberation history, including the commemoration of the Battle of Cuito Cuanavale and the inclusion of Southern Africa Liberation Day in its curriculum. She said remembering such events reminds the nation that peace was earned "through blood and sweat" and must be protected with vigilance.

She also commended the growing representation of women in leadership, noting that 12 of the graduates are women. This, she said, reflects the government's commitment to gender equality and inclusivity.

The President thanked the college's management, instructors, and partners, including regional training centres, local academic institutions, and liberation veterans who continue to contribute to the programme.

In addition, Nandi-Ndaitwah urged them to serve with integrity, discipline, and vision. "Learning does not end here," she said. "It begins anew with every challenge you face and every command you assume."

"As we chart our future, let our different areas of responsibilities be strengthened for common goal. Let us be innovative and deep rooted in our principles. Let us stand ready to defend our nations from cyberspace and cyberattack," she said.