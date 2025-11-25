Namibia: Erongo Ready for Elections

As Namibia approaches the 2025 Regional and Local Authorities Elections on Wednesday, the Erongo region has positioned itself as one of the most prepared in the country, both administratively and in terms of its broader development agenda.

Speaking on behalf of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN), Eeden Gowases, Returning Officer for Walvis Bay Urban, last week said Erongo has achieved an impressive 94% voter registration, one of the highest nationwide. She expressed optimism that this strong registration rate will translate into equally robust voter participation on election day.

Gowases confirmed that all logistical arrangements have been finalised. Polling officials have undergone full training, sensitive election materials have been delivered under police escort, and voter education efforts have been intensified across all constituencies.

"We are ready for you. The polling stations are ready. The ballot paper is here. The only thing missing is your presence on 26 November," she said, urging citizens to turn out in large numbers.

She further outlined the voting process, reminding the public of the importance of maintaining order and compliance at polling stations. Voters will be verified, inked and issued with ballot papers before proceeding to cast their vote. Gowases reiterated that political regalia, mobile phones and disruptive behaviour are prohibited at voting points. She encouraged the electorate to arrive early and to leave promptly after voting to maintain the smooth flow of the process.

Also featured on the programme was Dismon Kambatuamasa, Director of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation in the Erongo Regional Council (ERC), who emphasised that elections are inseparable from regional development. Casting a vote, he said, is not merely a procedural act but a defining decision that shapes the region's long-term developmental trajectory.

Referencing the 2024 Population and Housing Census, Kambatuamasa noted that Erongo has become one of the most urbanised regions in the country, with over 90% of its population residing in towns. This demographic shift, he argued, underscores the pressing need for expanded infrastructure, including sustainable rural water systems and initiatives aimed at unlocking economic opportunities in less developed areas.

Kambatuamasa added that the region's priorities are aligned with the newly launched National Development Plan Six, which emphasises youth and women empowerment, infrastructure investment and economic diversification. He explained that the regional council has strengthened participatory governance by establishing constituency and local authority development committees, supported by quarterly Regional Development Coordination Committee meetings.

These platforms, he said, ensure that "no one is left behind as we map the future of the region."

Both the ECN and the regional council expressed confidence in a peaceful and well-managed electoral process, citing Erongo's long-standing reputation for stability and civic responsibility. With administrative preparations complete and a clear development roadmap in place, the region now turns to its residents for the most crucial step, which is transforming high voter registration into high voter turnout.

*Rauna Kakola is an Information Officer with the Ministry of Information and Communication Technology in Erongo.