Namibia: Why Windhoek Needs Leaders Like Sacky Uunona

As Namibia approaches the 2025 Regional and Local Authorities elections, many residents of Windhoek were surprised even curious, to see Cde Sacky Uunona emerge at the very top of Swapo's councillor list for the City of Windhoek. For some, his name appeared out of nowhere. But for those familiar with his work, dedication, and political journey, his placement at number one is neither accidental nor surprising. It is the natural progression of a grounded community servant who has earned his recognition through consistent effort.

Cde Sacky Uunona is not a loud politician. He is not a social-media performer or a headline seeker. He is a practical, tested, and dependable leader whose political strength was shaped in the community trenches. A long-time Swapo cadre, he served as a district coordinator for the Windhoek East District in the build-up to the 2025 elections, a demanding position requiring discipline, trust, and strong organisational skills.

His leadership style is calm but firm, strategic yet humble. Those who have worked with him know him as a man who does not run away from challenges. He is a fighter, not in noise, but in results.

Why Swapo made the strategic decision to rank him number one? Many may wonder why Swapo placed him first among the 15 candidates for the City of Windhoek. The answer lies in three qualities he consistently displays:

Work ethic - Sacky Uunona's commitment to duty is unquestionable. He is known for long hours, consistent follow-ups, and ensuring that political agendas and organisational tasks are completed with precision.

Order and stability - One of his strongest contributions to the regional structures has been bringing order where there was confusion. His coordination work ensured discipline and unity during a crucial election period.

Loyalty to community, not factionalism - His loyalty is to the community, not to factionalism he is not a leader who divides. He understands that councillors are elected to serve the entire City of Windhoek, not one party, one clique, or one interest group.

Swapo's leadership made a mindful and deliberate decision: Sacky Uunona is the right person to anchor the party's presence in the capital city. His placement at number one signals trust in his leadership and a belief that he will deliver beyond expectations.

People who grew up with him know his journey has never been easy. He worked himself up from the community level, constantly serving and representing the constituency where he comes from. Even in moments when he received little or no support, he kept going. It is this resilience a signature strength that makes his rise both inspiring and deserved.

Many may not realise the personal sacrifices, the headaches, the stress, and the pressure he carries for the sake of the community. But Sacky does not complain. He continues to work, represent, and protect the structures he serves.

What Windhoek Can Expect from Swapo's councillor Sacky Uunona. If elected, residents of Windhoek can expect a councillor who:

Brings organisational order to council operations; works with all residents, regardless of party affiliation; ensures city councils and local structures are strengthened; puts community service above political showmanship; and maintains stability and discipline in council affairs.

He has already demonstrated that he can run and manage complex organisational roles. There is no doubt based on his political and leadership record that he will deliver for the City of Windhoek.

Some people continue to repeat the tired and false narrative that Swapo councillors only work with those who belong to Swpo. This is misleading, outdated, and completely disconnected from reality. President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has made it clear that any leader who refuses to work for all Namibians, regardless of political affiliation, has no place in public office.

This raises an important question such as: Was former Minister of Mines and Energy Natangwe Ithete dismissed because of the political remarks he made in the Kunene region during the regional and local authorities election campaign? If that is indeed the case, then those remarks were highly inappropriate. For a deputy prime minister and more importantly, for the minister responsible for Mines and Energy, a portfolio that manages national resources meant to benefit all Namibians to declare that he would not work with people affiliated to political parties other than Swapois deeply concerning.

If such exclusionary comments contributed to his dismissal, then the President made the right decision. I fully support the President in taking firm action to prevent divisive, inconsiderate, and harmful political behaviour, especially within a governing party that is entrusted with serving citizens across all regions and towns.

Furthermore, we hope that this firm stance will ensure that similar behaviour does not reoccur among local leaders, including councillors such as Cde Sacky Uunona leaders who hold positions of public trust and who should be guided by the inclusive political values and nation-building principles championed by the Founding President Dr Sam Nujoma. Namibia deserves leaders who serve the nation first, not narrow party lines. Swapo understands governance, and leaders like Sacky Uunona reflect this maturity.

There is one concern or perhaps an expectation that some observers quietly hold:

Sacky Uunona may not remain in the City of Windhoek Council for long. Not because he will fail, but because he might succeed so well that the nation will demand more of him.

If he performs at council level as many anticipate, it is possible that he will join his leaders in the National Assembly after the 2029 elections. His political future is promising, and his leadership potential extends beyond municipal boundaries.

Sacky Uunona stands as a reminder that true leaders do not need noise or theatrics to be effective. What they need is commitment, discipline, and a genuine heart for service.

It is within this context that Sacky Uunona and Swapo earn my confidence. The President's commitment to inclusive development and ensuring that Namibia's natural resources benefit every member of society reinforces my belief that supporting leaders like Uunona is the right choice for the future of our capital and our country.

*Hosea Shishiveni is a Namibian scholar and researcher. He can be reached at hoseasn8@gmail.com. The views expressed in this article are his own.